TN's Crop Loan Waiver A 'Scientific Scam': Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a sharp critique of the Tamil Nadu government's decision to waive off crop loans of farmers as "scientific scam". In an 'X' post, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further alleged that the decision has been taken to divert attention from other failures of the state government, including law and order and other issues.

"The puppet government, masquerading as the story of "Our household head has gone to the court," has staged a scientific scam under the guise of crop loan waiver for farmers. Standing there with eyes wide shut, failing to prevent law and order disruptions, and instead putting on a ridiculously despicable political circus called "horse race" without attending to the duties the government ought to perform--seeing the people of Tamil Nadu grimace and watch this with disgust, they've issued such an announcement to divert attention," said Palaniswami.

EPS Contrasts His Govt's Waiver with Current Scheme

Recalling the steps taken in favour of farmers during his tenure as Chief Minister, EPS further stressed that he waived Rs 12,110 crore loans of farmers, which benefited 16.43 lakh farmers of the state.

"Fine, but did they at least do that properly? No! The AIADMK government under my leadership, in 2021, waived ₹12,110 crore in loans taken by farmers from cooperative banks, wiping away the tears of 16.43 lakh farmers. That is what a government does when it truly understands the sentiments of farmers. But what has this government done now? In the election manifesto, they announced, "Crop loans taken by farmers with less than 5 acres of land from cooperative banks will be completely waived." But now, instead of using land as the criterion, they've used money as the yardstick and engaged in the biggest deception," said EPS.

The AIADMK General Secretary further mentioned that any government which has deceived the farmers has never endured in history. If you compare what we waived in 2021--₹12,110 crore in loans--with what they're now saying they'll waive in 2026, a mere ₹2,044 crore--farmers will instantly see through just how massive this farce is! As someone who's tilled the soil with feet planted in the earth and hands gripping the plow, I say this: No government that deceives farmers has ever endured in history! The farmer who sows the grain is akin to God! Don't deceive those plow-wielding folk in green; set right what you've done Tamil Nadu CM!," said EPS.

Details of the Current TN Govt's Loan Waiver

The development comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday announced a waiver of crop loans up to Rs 50,000 for marginal farmers who borrowed from cooperative banks. He further said that larger farmers who have availed crop loans through cooperative banks will receive a relief of Rs 5,000.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)