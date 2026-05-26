Chandigarh Cylinder Blasts: 1 Dead, 6 Injured In Burail Explosion

1 Dead, 6 Injured in Chandigarh Cylinder Blasts

One person died, and six others sustained injuries after multiple LPG cylinders exploded one after another inside a residential property in Chandigarh's Burail area on Monday evening, police said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurjeet Kaur, the police have registered an FIR following the incident, while local residents alleged that the premises were being used for an illegal cylinder-refilling operation. Further details are awaited.

4 Injured in Separate Cylinder Blast in Delhi

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the national capital, at least four people were injured after a cylinder blast in the Ajit Nagar area of Shahdara in East Delhi on Saturday.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident took place at around 1:30 pm. He said Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at the location and immediately rushed to the spot.

The police personnel rescued a woman, children and a man, and shifted them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing.

Speaking to ANI, Shahdara DCP said, "... At around 1:30 pm, Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at House No. 4332, Gali No. 9, Ajit Nagar, Gandhi Nagar. After reaching the spot, they found people trapped on the first floor. They rescued a woman, children, and husband, took them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing."

According to the DCP, the likely cause of the blast was a leaking gas cylinder pipe.

"The staff's timely action prevented a major tragedy. The likely cause was a leaking gas cylinder pipe. Despite no PCR call being made, the beat staff noticed the fire and responded immediately," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)