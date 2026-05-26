Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana's Comedy Struggles To Cross Rs 50 Crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest comedy-drama 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' is witnessing a slowdown at the box office in its second week. Despite a decent opening run, the film is now struggling

Mudassar Aziz's directorial managed a decent first-week total of Rs 29 crore at the Indian box office. However, the film's pace has slowed considerably during the second week. According to trade estimates, the movie earned only Rs 1.02 crore on Day 11, witnessing a steep drop of nearly 69 percent compared to Sunday's collection.

The film reportedly ran across 2,840 shows nationwide on Monday. With the latest figures, the India net collection now stands at Rs 37.37 crore, while the India gross collection has touched Rs 44.43 crore.

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While domestic numbers have started declining, the film has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark globally. Overseas markets contributed around Rs 7.30 crore in gross earnings, taking the total worldwide collection to Rs 51.73 crore.

Despite crossing the milestone, trade analysts believe the movie may struggle to touch the Rs 50 crore mark in India net collections if the current trend continues through the weekdays.

India Net Collection Breakdown:

Week 1: Rs 29 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.35 crore

Day 9: Rs 2.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 11: Rs 1.02 crore

Total: Rs 37.37 crore

The arrival of new films in theatres has further impacted the comedy entertainer's business. Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama 'Chand Mera Dil' and Hollywood release 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the Grogu' hit cinemas on May 22, 2026, creating strong competition for audience attention.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Durgesh Kumar. Released on May 15, 2026, the movie received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, which appears to be reflecting in its box office performance.