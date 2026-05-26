Hepatitis B & C: Preventable Liver Diseases Still Killing Millions Worldwide

In daily practice, it is still frequent to meet patients with advanced liver disease caused by hepatitis B or C. What makes it tough is that many of these situations might have been detected much earlier. The methods to prevent or cure these illnesses have been around for a while, but they are not always employed on time.

1. These infections remain silent for a long period.

Most folks do not notice anything during the early phases. The infection can persist for years, gradually damaging the liver without generating any symptoms.

2. The methods they propagate are sometimes underestimated.

Hepatitis B may spread by blood and bodily fluids, and it is known to transfer from mother to baby after birth. Hepatitis C is frequently contracted by blood exposure-previous transfusions, unsafe injections, or operations when necessary precautions were not performed.

3. Diagnosis typically occurs late.

Because there are no early warning symptoms, many people are diagnosed accidentally. By the time they present with symptoms, the liver has frequently been under strain for quite some time.

4. Damage accumulates gradually.

If left untreated for years, the liver might gradually begin to scar. In some cases, the damage might lead to liver failure or, in the long run, cancer. This growth is sluggish, so it often goes unnoticed.

5. Hepatitis B can be prevented with vaccination.

A reliable vaccination is available, although adult knowledge and coverage might be improved. Many individuals are unaware they are vulnerable.

6. Hepatitis C may currently be efficiently treated.

Current therapies are far easier than in the past, and in many cases, if detected early on, the infection may be entirely eradicated.

7. Early testing makes a significant effect.

A simple blood test may typically detect these conditions early. If they are discovered at that point, frequent follow-up and treatment can help prevent more significant issues later on.

8. Prevention still boils back to the essentials.

Safe medical procedures, screened blood, immunisation, and increased understanding of risk factors all contribute to the reduction of spread. These are simple actions, but they must be followed regularly.

The true gap lies in awareness and timing.

Clinically, these are conditions with substantial outcomes. But it depends on when we intervene. Too often, the diagnosis is made late, when alternatives become more limited.

That is why, even now, these viruses continue to cause preventable sickness.

-By Dr. Akash Chaudhary, Clinical Director and Sr. Consultant Medical Gastroenterology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad