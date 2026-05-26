Athiradi Box Office Collection Day 12: Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph's Starrer Crosses Rs 62 Crore Worldwide

Athiradi Box Office Collection Day 12: Athiradi continues to maintain a respectable run at the box office despite facing competition from Drishyam 3. Backed by family audiences, positive word of mouth, the film has now crossed Rs 62 crore worldwide

After showing impressive growth during its second weekend, 'Athiradi' witnessed the usual weekday slowdown on Monday. The film collected Rs 0.57 crore net in India on Day 12 across 796 shows. Despite the drop, the movie has managed to maintain steady audience interest in key centres.

The film earned Rs 1.27 crore net on its second Saturday, followed by a stronger Rs 1.53 crore net collection on Sunday. Thanks to this weekend push, the film comfortably crossed the Rs 32 crore mark in India net collections.

The Arun Anirudhan directorial has now collected Rs 32.47 crore net in India, while its India gross stands at Rs 37.66 crore. Overseas markets have contributed significantly to the film's performance, adding another Rs 24.65 crore in gross earnings.

With both domestic and international collections combined, the worldwide gross total of 'Athiradi' has reached Rs 62.31 crore. The film's overseas response has played a major role in sustaining its momentum during the second week.

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Starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, 'Athiradi' has received appreciation for blending humour with emotional storytelling. The family-friendly narrative and entertaining performances have helped the film retain audiences even amid strong competition at the box office.

While weekday collections have seen expected declines, the movie continues to perform steadily, especially in international territories where audience response remains strong.