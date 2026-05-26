Gurugram Man's Rant Over Sleepless Nights Amid Power Cut Goes Viral (WATCH)

A frustrated resident of Gurugram has gone viral after posting a sleep-deprived rant over relentless power cuts across Delhi-NCR, with people battling the same ordeal amid soaring summer temperatures.

The now-viral Instagram reel captures the visibly exhausted man venting his anger over repeated nighttime electricity outages that have reportedly wrecked his sleep cycle for nearly a week. In the video, he asks,“Hey guys, can someone tell me what on earth is going on in Gurgaon?”

According to the resident, there are random power cuts every night for the past five days, turning humid summer nights into a nightmare.“I've got a bad habit, man, I simply cannot sleep without the fan running,” he says in the clip, describing how the repeated blackouts have left him restless and sleep-starved.

The man further explains how the unbearable heat and unstable electricity supply have made things worse.“I never even realise when I actually drift off, and I end up completely drenched in sweat. Even the fan is running while making these weird noises,” he says.

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The resident reveals that similar complaints are pouring in from different parts of the city.“I've checked around, and apparently, this is happening everywhere,” he says, before sarcastically urging authorities to at least announce outage timings so residents could“schedule” their sleep accordingly.

The man reveals he had to step out of his house and sit inside his car just to record the Reel because there was no electricity at home.“I actually had to come out to my car just to record this Reel, since there's absolutely no power at home right now,” he says.

He shared the clip with the caption,“Dear Gurgaon, please explain.”

The viral video arrives at a time when residents across Gurugram have repeatedly raised concerns over severe and prolonged power cuts amid intensifying heatwave conditions. Earlier this summer, a major power disruption also impacted metro services in parts of Delhi-NCR, leaving commuters stranded and forcing some passengers to walk along tracks after trains were temporarily halted.