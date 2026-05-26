Melissa Lee
- Senior Lecturer, School of Mathematics, Monash University
I am a Senior Lecturer at Monash University, and Computation Lead in the ARC Centre of Excellence in Mathematics for Quantum Era Security and Trust (MathQuEST).
I obtained my PhD from Imperial College London in 2021, and have a bachelors and masters degree from the University of Western Australia.
My research interests are fairly broad, but are mostly different facets of the study of finite permutation groups, especially permutation groups on discrete structures.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer, School of Mathematics, Monash University
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