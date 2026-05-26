Countries Of The Americas Advance In Monitoring Policy On Health Workforce 2030

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Representatives from ministries of health from nine countries in the region of the Americas met in Quito, Ecuador, to advance the validation of a common monitoring mechanism for the policy on Health Workforce 2030, a key framework for strengthening human resources for health and building more resilient health systems.

The meeting, convened by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), took place on 20 and 21 May 2026 and continues a regional process launched in 2025 to establish common tools for monitoring the policy, approved by member states in 2023. Delegations from Belize, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay participated, representing the three subregions of the Americas.

The“Policy on the Health Workforce 2030: Strengthening human resources for health to achieve resilient health systems” is the region's main strategic framework for guiding the strengthening of human resources for health. Its priorities include improving governance, strengthening regulation, workforce development, promoting interprofessional teams, and improving working conditions.

During the meeting, countries worked on the technical validation and operational application of a set of tracer indicators that will make it possible to measure progress, identify gaps, and generate comparable evidence across countries. This mechanism will be essential for reporting to PAHO governing bodies on progress in implementing the policy, with a first report expected in 2027 and a final report in 2031.

“This process reflects the commitment of countries in the region to strengthening their human resources for health. Joint monitoring not only makes it possible to measure progress, but also to promote learning among countries and accelerate the implementation of the policy,” said Benjamín Puertas, unit chief for Human Resources for Health at PAHO.

In addition to the technical work, the meeting promoted the exchange of national experiences in the development and implementation of human resources for health policies. Country representatives shared progress and lessons learned from their national processes.

This exchange aimed to strengthen cooperation among countries and support evidence-informed policymaking, in a context in which the region continues to face persistent challenges related to the availability, distribution, and retention of the health workforce.

The meeting was also attended by Sonia Quezada Bolaños, PAHO/WHO representative in Ecuador; Benjamín Puertas, unit chief for human resources for health; Hernán Sepúlveda, PAHO regional advisor on human resources for health; and Edgar Gallo, advisor on health systems and services at the PAHO/WHO Country Office in Ecuador. This activity received financial support from the Universal Health Coverage Partnership (UHC Partnership).

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