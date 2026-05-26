Toughest Challenge: J&K DGP On Rescue Operation Of 320 Stranded In Gulmarg Cable Cars

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat said on Tuesday that it was a proud moment for him to stand with the teams of rescuers, who undertook the most challenging task by safely rescuing 320 people from the stranded cable car cabins in Gulmarg.

“Honestly speaking, I didn't believe we could complete the task before midnight. It is a proud moment for me to stand with you”, the DGP told teams of J&K Police, SDRF, NDRF, Army and the local rescuers.

“Teams from the Gulmarg police station were the first to reach the site, but they were immediately joined by the Army, J&K armed police, NDRF, SDRF and local rescuers. All of them worked in the most coordinated and professional manner to successfully complete the rescue operation and bring down 320 stranded people,” the police chief said.

Special DGP Javaid Mujtaba Gilani, Special DG and Commandant General Home Guards Abdul Ghani Mir, IGP Kashmir K, and other senior police officers were present with the DGP during the supervision of the rescue operation.

The police chief said rescue on the ground is not as challenging and tough as the one to rescue people stranded in car cabins in difficult, mountainous terrain amid bad weather.

“We in J&K Police have always been given the toughest challenges, and we have always successfully completed them,” he said.

The DGP also congratulated personnel of Gulmarg Police Station, SOG, J&K Armed Police, Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs), SDRF and other agencies for their extraordinary efforts during the six-hour-long operation.

“You may be tired, hungry and thirsty, but I am sure all of you are happy because you were given a purpose today and you achieved success,” he said.

He further announced that every person engaged in the rescue operation would receive the DG Commendation medal in recognition of their bravery and dedication.

He said those of the rescuers who already have DG's commendation certificates would be rewarded through other means, like promotions, etc.