Global Passive Electronic Components Market Size, Share By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Passive Electronic Components Market Size The global passive electronic components market size was valued at USD 44.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 47.15 billion in 2026 to USD 71.42 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period 2026–2034. The movement of electrical current through electronic circuits drives and controls the electronic devices in almost every environment today. A passive element is an electronic component that does not produce power but dissipates, stores, and releases the power it previously generated. Electronic components that use up energy are known as passive electronic components. It does not produce energy, cannot gain power, and does not require any form of electrical power to function. They do this by merely taking in energy. The passive electronics market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, mainly due to the increasing digitalization of various industries, which has led to a rise in the adoption of consumer electronics across these industries, as well as an increase in the demand for connectivity and mobility. As a result of these advancements, the complexity of electronic products is also growing. This drives demand for passive components in the electronics and automotive industries. The steady growth of inductors is currently attributable to the increasing number of product launches, advancements in the consumer electronics industry, the rising utilization of inductors in automotive electronics, and the growing adoption of smart grids. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 44.76 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 47.15 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 71.42 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 5.33% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Key Market Players Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, AVX Corporation

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Passive Electronic Components Market Growth Factor The Growing Complexity of Electronic Devices to Foster Market Growth

With technological advancements, electronics and electronic devices are becoming more complex, primarily due to consumers' rising demand for minor or slim devices. Customers have certain expectations for these devices today, such as a sleek, thin design with a screen that extends from edge to edge. Owing to their low price, small size, and lightweight, MEMS gyroscopes have achieved tremendous success in smartphones. Moreover, features such as voice-enabled smart devices have recently gained popularity. Based on a survey conducted by Accenture, more than 50% of internet users worldwide employ digital voice assistants. This is anticipated to further increase the complexity of electronic systems, thereby increasing the demand for passive electronic components market.

In addition, other technologies like 5G require multiple antennas, larger processors, and a battery. Hence, it is projected that future devices will include more radios, larger processors, more components, and a higher battery demand while maintaining the same form factor. Manufacturers of 5G chips increasingly require smaller package designs with the same capacitance or resistance as older, larger versions. Manufacturers of passive components respond to this demand by providing expanded ranges in smaller format designs. Passive components must also function in harsher environments, with extreme temperatures, vibration ratings, dust, liquid resistance requirements, etc. This technology has primary applications in the automotive, aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

Additionally, passive electrical components contribute significantly to the healthcare and medical device industries. Various advancements in the healthcare industry, such as the development of larger hospital equipment, medical wearables, and point-of-care devices, are anticipated to increase demand. The medical industry continuously drives electronics demand. As technology advances and smaller, denser, and more reliable circuit boards become feasible, passive electronic components will play a more significant role in the healthcare industry.

Market Restraint Increasing Metal Prices Impacting the Cost of Producing Components to Hinder Market Growth

The increased cost of metals substantially impacts the mass-produced electronic components used in the consumer electronics and automotive industries. The variable costs for manufacturing passive electronic components are between 40% and 50%, while the fixed costs are between 15% and 20%. Metal costs, as a proportion of the total cost of goods sold, may account for approximately 25% of large producers' expenses. Consequently, increases in the prices of palladium, nickel, and ruthenium affect the total cost of production for specific high-volume components. In addition, external factors such as mine closures, labor disputes, refinery closures, and speculation are anticipated to contribute to the price increases of critical metals used in the mass manufacturing of passive electronic components market.

Market Opportunity Increasing Preference for Miniaturized Design to Spur Market Opportunities

One of the latest trends in the electronic industry is the demand and need for smaller, lighter, and more powerful electronics, i.e., the miniaturization of electronics and components. Rapid technological advancements have resulted in product availability with multiple functions on a single platform. In addition, the development of end-user industries has necessitated the development of compact and sturdy semiconductor devices. In contrast to traditional PCB boards, modern smartphones, for example, require a smaller PCB board. There is also the emergence of IoT devices with irregular and unique shapes, such as wearables, which can only be accomplished through miniaturization. This is expected to significantly generate growth opportunities for miniaturized passive components.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific will command the regional market with the largest share and grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Several multinational corporations are establishing manufacturing facilities in Asian Pacific countries, either independently or through joint ventures with regional businesses, due to the expansion of the electronics industry. It is projected that this will rise the local production of passive electronic components in the Asia-Pacific region. Due to the intense competition between manufacturers, businesses are also working to reduce the size of their products to make them more portable and versatile. The strong demand for notebooks and gaming machines, which supports the stay-at-home economy, as well as the gradual increase in demand for the handset and automotive applications, has prompted several businesses to boost their output. Such factors are most likely to propel the passive electronic components market in the region.

Companies, such as Murata, have deployed specialized inductors for NFC circuits, contributing to the region's significant communication advancements. Currently, NFC is used for transactions. Nevertheless, there is still considerable room for growth. Numerous nations in the region have transitioned to more advanced connectivity speeds, like 4G, which necessitate a more significant number of passive electronic components than earlier technologies. China and Japan significantly contribute to the region's growing electric vehicle sales. The sales of battery-electric vehicles in the Asia-Pacific region increased from 25.27 thousand units in 2012 to over 100 thousand units in 2020. Thus, contributing to the region's passive electronic components market.

Capacitors Insights

The fragments are Ceramic Capacitors, Tantalum Capacitors, Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Paper and Plastic Films Capacitors, and Supercapacitors. The segment of ceramic capacitors is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Ceramic capacitors are among numerous electrical devices' most prevalent types of capacitors. They are reliable and less expensive to produce. Non-polarized ceramic or porcelain discs make up most of these capacitors employed in various industries. The ceramic material is also well-known for being an exceptional dielectric, as it supports electrostatic fields effectively and has low conductivity.

The fragments are Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Energy, Communications/Servers/Data Storage, Industrial, and Medical. The consumer electronics segment is most likely to hold the largest share and grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Smartphones and tablets require antennas that are both small and capable of delivering a high level of performance. These antenna systems require capacitors with particular performance attributes. Capacitors are integral antenna system components. In antenna systems, capacitors are most frequently used for bandwidth tuning, impedance matching, and filtering. These applications require capacitors with exceptional performance characteristics, including low leakage current, high-quality factor, and high linearity. Numerous technological advances in capacitors have enabled the production of capacitors that meet the stringent performance requirements of smartphone antenna systems.

Inductors Insights

The fragments are Power and Frequency. The segment of power inductors is most likely to hold the largest share during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. A power inductor is designed for metal composite or ferrite power supplies and circuits. Its primary function in courses is to convert a specific voltage into the required voltage and provide stable power to the integrated circuit. As the inductor is utilized in power circuits, it is required to ensure inductance when imposed and to have low resistance. The magnetic field stores energy when a current flows through it. The increasing traffic electrification, like automobiles and trains, the demand for renewable energy, and the emphasis on obtaining renewable energy sources via smart grids have all contributed to the growth of the power inductor market. The fragments are Automotive, Consumer Electronics and Computing, Aerospace and Defense, Communications, and Other End-user Industries (Industrial and Power and Energy, Medical).

The consumer electronics segment is most likely to hold the largest share during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 5%. Various technological advancements in consumer electronics have drawn consumers, increasing in inductor demand. The development of touch screens and other innovative features in consumer electronics has expanded the market for inductors in the consumer electronics industry. Consumer electronics consist of smartphones, home appliances, computers, laptops, and other devices such as televisions, gaming consoles, wearables, etc. There is a thriving market for inductors in the sector as the number of new consumer electronics product launches rises.

Resistors Insights

The fragments are Surface Mounted Chips, Network, Wirewound, Film/oxide/Foil, and Carbon. The segment of surface mount is most likely to hold the largest share during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 3.6%. Surface mount chip resistors are used in various applications, including handheld devices, precision lab test equipment, and aerospace electronics. Multiple chip resistors are available to meet design and application specifications, including general-purpose chip resistors, high precision chip resistors, current sense chip resistors, high voltage chip resistors, high power chip resistors, and high resistance chip resistors. Surface-mount resistors are considerably smaller than standard axial or leaded elements, allowing for greater levels of miniaturization to be attained fragments are Automotive, Consumer Electronics and Computing, Aerospace and Defense, Communications, and Other End-user Industries (Industrial, Power and Energy, and Medical)

The consumer electronics segment is most likely to hold the largest share during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 3.2%. Resistors are one of the most commonly utilized passive components in electronic circuits because they resist the stream of sudden voltage spikes, which can cause instantaneous damage to electronic equipment. Multiple resistor types were used extensively in consumer electronics like computers, PCs, and laptops. Surface mount chip resistors are used extensively for printed circuit boards in smartphones and laptops, and most silicon-printed circuits use them to ensure signals are always accurate.

Panasonic Corporation TDK Corporation Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd AVX Corporation Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd Sagami Elec Co. Ltd WIMA GmbH & Co KG Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc. Yageo Corporation Lelon Electronics Corp. United Chemi-Con Bourns Inc. Wurth Elektronik Group

In 2022, TDK Corporation developed the new TFM2018BLE series of inductors optimized for space-constrained smartphone power circuits. In 2022, TDK Corporation announced the construction of a new production building on the premises of the Kitakami factory.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 44.76 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 47.15 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 71.42 Billion CAGR 5.33% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Capacitors, By Inductors, By Resistors Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Passive Electronic Components MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Type End-user industry Automotive Consumer Electronics Aerospace and Defense Energy Communications/Servers/Data Storage Industrial Medical

Type End-user industry Automotive Consumer Electronics and Computing Aerospace and Defense Communications Other End-user Industries

Type Surface-mounted Chips Network Wirewound Film/Oxide/Foil Carbon End-user industry Automotive Consumer Electronics and Computing Aerospace and Defense Communications Other End-user Industries

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Passive Electronic Components Market Segments By CapacitorsBy InductorsBy ResistorsBy Region