ILO Ibero-American To Advance The Agenda On The Rights Of Young People



At ministerial meetings in Spain, the ILO and regional partners reinforced cooperation on youth employment and social inclusion, while advancing policies to expand opportunities for young people across Ibero-America.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

MADRID, (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) has strengthened cooperation with Ibero-American partners to advance decent work opportunities for young people and accelerate efforts to eliminate child labour across the region.

The ILO took part in the 13th Ibero-American Ministerial Meeting on Children and Adolescents and the 20th Ibero-American Ministerial Meeting on Youth, held in Zamora, Spain, as part of preparations for the 30th Ibero-American Summit of heads of state and government.

Representatives from 22 countries discussed shared challenges affecting children, adolescents and young people, including employment, social inclusion, education and social protection.

During the meetings, Félix Peinado, director of the ILO office for Spain, highlighted progress made in reducing child labour in Latin America and the Caribbean through the commitment of member states and the regional initiative for a Latin America and Caribbean Free of Child Labour, supported by Spanish cooperation. He stressed, however, that further efforts are needed to guarantee decent employment opportunities and inclusive transitions from education to work for young people.

Discussions also focused on youth participation, safe digital environments, social inclusion, skills development and educational mobility within the Ibero-American region.

The Zamora Declaration, adopted during the ministerial meeting on youth, reaffirms the commitment of States to empower young people through access to formal employment, decent working conditions, education and training opportunities.

In parallel, the ILO met with the International Youth Organization for Ibero-America at its headquarters in Madrid to explore closer collaboration between the two organisations. The exchanges highlighted shared priorities, including promoting youth employment, strengthening public policies for social inclusion and expanding opportunities for the region's 170 million young people.

The ILO noted that its participation in ministerial meetings and dialogue with regional partners reflects its commitment to the 2030 Agenda and to promoting rights, equal opportunities, and decent work as pillars of more inclusive and sustainable societies throughout Ibero-America.

The post ILO – Ibero-American to advance the agenda on the rights of young people appeared first on Caribbean News Global.