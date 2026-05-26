Nature Doesn't Work In Silos, Neither Should We

By John E Scanlon AO

Kenya: 'Our water, our responsibility'

Every year during the dry season, community members and conservationists gather in the semi-arid plains near Mount Kenya for a rocky five-day camel trek along the Ewaso Ng'iro river basin. Their mission objective is speaking to local people and raising awareness about conserving this vital artery, which serves an estimated four million people. The river itself drains parts of ten counties along its 716km journey from the mountain to the arid north.

Established in 2016, the Mount Kenya Ewaso Water Partnership brings together commercial farmers, water user associations, county governments, community forestry associations and research institutions. Its remit is ambitious, but it is proving successful by working hand in hand with communities to restore ecosystems and build resilience.

The partnership provides seed funding to support income-generating activities that diversify livelihoods and offer affordable loans for investments such as dam liners, piping, and water storage tanks. This, combined with community-led water monitoring and advocacy for equitable water use is also serving to restore the natural ecosystem and cultural heritage of these Indigenous lands.

Across the world, a growing demand for water and degraded ecosystems are rapidly disrupting water systems that have served and shaped people's lives for centuries. Yet a combination of science, Indigenous knowledge and restoration is making a difference where it matters most.

United Kingdom: Beavers – nature's ecosystem engineers

In the United Kingdom, widely considered as one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, an ancient species is helping to restore river health – the beaver. Once hunted to extinction for its fur, beavers have been reintroduced into streams and rivers in England and Scotland as part of government efforts to restore biodiversity and provide flood defences.

Balancing the needs of the people who live on and depend upon the land with those of the natural environment is critical for sustainable conservation and restoration.

Australia: First Nations people and partners are restoring the Murray River

In Australia, where I was born, the challenge of water scarcity is stark. It is the driest populated land mass continent on Earth. Yet in the south east lies one of its most abundant and productive regions, the Murray-Darling river basin, an interconnected network of rivers, lakes and wetlands covering more than one million square kilometres.

The Basin supports 40 percent 2.4 million

The Basin is also an important home to unique ecosystems and endemic species as well as 16

The ripple effect

From the mountains of Kenya to the streams of the UK and the great rivers of Australia, these three initiatives demonstrate the importance of mirroring nature's own interconnectivity in our efforts to conserve and restore the biodiversity that sustains life. Each positive intervention affects a myriad of others, strengthening ecosystems, supporting communities and building resilience.

John E Scanlon AO, is Australian and British, and lived in Kenya while working for the United Nations.

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