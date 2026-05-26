US, Saudi Firms Partner To Make Shahed-Inspired Drones

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States-based startup Vector Defense and Saudi-based startup SR2 Defense Systems are partnering to produce combat drones using Iran's Shahed system as the model, executives told Semafor on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

The collaboration was named SR2Vector, with the two companies deciding to build the factory where these drones would be produced near Riyadh, with the weapon to be manufactured both for the Saudi Arabian and foreign markets. The new unmanned aerial vehicle was named "SKYWASP" and will have the ability to hit targets up to 1,500 kilometers away.

"SKYWASP is a program that can level the playing field and boost Saudi Arabia's deterrence capabilities," SR2's Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder Lucien Zeigler told the media outlet, further adding that the facility will produce "operationally relevant volumes consistent with the kingdom's strategic deterrence requirements," but not giving any specific output figures.

During the conflict of US - Israel - Iran, Iranian Shahed-136 drones and related loitering munitions have caused significant damage to U.S. and allied assets across the Middle East. Reports indicate that these "one-way attack" drones have successfully struck critical infrastructure, high-value radar systems, and military aircraft, imposing a massive financial and strategic burden on American forces.

Approximately 24 to 30 MQ-9 Reaper drones have been lost, representing nearly 20% of the U.S. pre-war inventory. The total cost for these losses is estimated at roughly $1 billion.