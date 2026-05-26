Ukrainian Air Assault Troops Wipe Out Russian Self-Propelled Gun Near Sloviansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Brigade reported this on Telegram and released footage of the combat operation.

“Yesterday morning, the enemy attempted to move a 2S3 Akatsiya to its firing positions. Thanks to the coordinated actions of aerial reconnaissance units and kamikaze strike drone crews, an immediate strike was delivered that left the Soviet-era equipment with no chance of survival. The crew managed to escape, but Russia's great military commanders may now retrain the artillerymen as infantry after losing the equipment and send them toward our positions,” the servicemen said.

The Brigade noted that the situation in the area remains difficult, as Russian forces constantly attempt to infiltrate the space between positions by maneuvering through dense forest belts along the flanks. Systematic strikes and remote mining of logistical routes also continue, complicating efforts to supply the Brigade's frontline positions.

The Ukrainian military stressed that“despite the enormous enemy pressure, the Slobozhanska paratroopers are holding the line and preventing a breakthrough toward one of the largest hubs of Ukraine's Defense Forces – the city of Sloviansk.”

AFU strike Russian command and communications post in Luhansk region with Storm Shadow missiles

As previously reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the Black Forest Brigade detected and destroyed a rare Russian 5N63S target illumination and guidance radar system on one section of the front.

Photo: illustrative / State Emergency Service of Ukraine