Death Toll From Russian Strike On Kyiv On May 24 Rises To Three
During emergency rescue operations, fragments of a human body were discovered that are believed to belong to a 62-year-old resident of a partially destroyed building in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district. The woman had previously been listed as missing.
A DNA examination will be conducted to confirm the identification.Read also: Foreign diplomats visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of the evening of May 25, 92 people had been injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on May 24, while two people were confirmed dead.
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