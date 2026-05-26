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Daily News Bulletin
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jordan News Agency, Petra, starts its daily news bulletin from Amman for Tuesday, May 26, 2026, corresponding to Dhu al-Hijjah 9, 1447 Hijri.
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