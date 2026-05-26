MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 25, 2026 7:02 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on AI Risk Assessment in Practice: Beyond Compliance

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on AI Risk Assessment in Practice: Beyond Compliance. As organizations increasingly adopt AI technologies across business operations, many are facing a major challenge that AI systems introduce risks that traditional security and compliance programs were never designed to handle. This masterclass will help participants understand how AI risk differs from conventional risk management and how organizations can build practical approaches to identify, assess, and manage AI-related risks. The session will cover AI risk assessment step-by-step, mapping AI risks to governance, compliance, and business accountability requirements, along with practical implementation guidance aligned with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF). Participants will also gain insights into real-world challenges, industry best practices, and common gaps organizations encounter while implementing AI governance initiatives. The session will conclude with an interactive Q&A discussion led by the expert speaker.

When

01 Jun (Mon)

08:00 – 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

AI adoption is moving faster than most organizations' ability to govern it effectively. This masterclass is designed to help professionals understand how to evaluate AI-related risks in practical business environments while balancing innovation, compliance, governance, and accountability. Participants will learn how to approach AI risk assessments in a structured and realistic manner, understand where traditional risk management models fall short for AI systems, and explore how frameworks like the NIST AI RMF can support responsible AI adoption. The session will also provide practical guidance on handling implementation challenges, improving governance visibility, and building stronger AI risk management practices across organizations.

Attendees will earn a CPE certificate, gain direct insights from an experienced industry expert, and receive practical knowledge that can support their cybersecurity, governance, compliance, and AI risk management responsibilities.

Agenda

. Understanding Why AI Risk is Different from Traditional Risk Management

. Building a Practical AI Risk Management Approach from Scratch

. AI Risk Assessment Step-by-Step

. Mapping AI Risk to Compliance, Governance, and Business Accountability

. Aligning AI Risk Management with NIST AI RMF for Practical Implementation

. Real-World Challenges, Best Practices, and Expert Q&A

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about the training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

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