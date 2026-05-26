Kronendal 1713 Brings A Fresh Take On A Bar And Restaurant Experience In Cape Town

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 25, 2026 8:26 am - Kronendal 1713 is still changing the way people enjoy a pub and restaurant in Cape Town, right in the middle of Hout Bay...

Kronendal 1713 is still changing the way people enjoy a pub and restaurant in Cape Town, right in the middle of Hout Bay. They focus on simple, honest food and a friendly atmosphere, and they provide a place for people to unwind together, relax, and enjoy the little things in life.

They are more than just a place to get food or drink. Kronendal 1713 has made a place where food, drinks, and people can all come together naturally. Their focus on sharing, comfort, and quality makes every visit easy and fun.

The food at Kronendal (1713) is based on African flavours and the way people used to cook on a braai. They cook their food over an open fire, which keeps the experience real and full of flavour. This simple way of cooking lets them focus on what matters most: making quality food with care.

They have a wide and carefully chosen selection of beers from all over the world to go with their food. They have a wide range of drinks, from draught to ales and lagers, that are different from what most places offer.

Their space captures the spirit of Hout Bay, where both locals and tourists feel at home. They make the place feel warm and welcoming, whether you're having a casual lunch, a laid-back dinner, or drinks with friends.

Why You Should Choose Them

When you choose Kronendal 1713, you're choosing quality, simplicity, and a real experience. They pay attention to what really matters: good food, good drinks, and good company.

Their open-fire cooking style makes them stand out because it brings out rich and natural flavours. They also have a unique selection of beers that you can't find in many other places.

They also make a place where people feel at ease. It isn't too formal or too busy; it's just right so that guests can relax and have fun. Their team makes sure that every guest feels welcome and important, which makes each visit special.

For anyone looking for a real pub and restaurant in Cape Town, they have something that feels both new and old at the same time.

About Kronendal 1713

Kronendal 1713 is a place to stay in Hout Bay, Cape Town. The two main ideas behind them are real braai-style food and a one-of-a-kind beer experience. They cook their African-inspired food over an open fire, which makes meals that are easy to share, tasty, and simple.

They are also proud to have one of the most diverse selections of international beers in the area. Their goal is to make a place where people can relax and enjoy food and drinks.

With a strong focus on atmosphere, they bring together tradition, flavour, and community in one space. To experience a true bar and restaurant in Cape Town and discover what makes them different, visit their website at

Kronendal 1713 continues to offer a refreshing take on what a bar and restaurant in Cape Town should be. They focus on real experiences, simple food, and meaningful moments shared with others.

For those looking to enjoy great food, quality drinks, and a warm atmosphere, they remain a top choice in Hout Bay.