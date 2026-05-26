What Winter Weather Does To Your Building That You Can't See?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 25, 2026 9:56 am - Commercial properties across New England face increasing winter weather damage in 2026. Learn how freeze-thaw cycles, salt buildup, and masonry deterioration affect building structures.

Winter weather damage to commercial buildings continues creating serious structural concerns for commercial properties throughout New England in 2026. Industry professionals report that much of the deterioration caused by freeze-thaw cycles, moisture infiltration, and salt contamination develops long before visible warning signs appear.

Commercial buildings across the region experience constant exposure to snow accumulation, temperature fluctuations, wind-driven moisture, and de-icing chemicals throughout the winter season. Over time, these harsh environmental conditions weaken masonry, concrete, and exterior building systems beneath the surface.

One of the leading causes of winter weather damage to commercial buildings is repeated freeze-thaw exposure. When moisture enters small cracks within brick, mortar, or concrete and temperatures fall below freezing, the trapped water expands. As temperatures rise again, the ice melts and contracts.

This repeated movement places ongoing pressure on structural materials and may eventually widen cracks, weaken mortar joints, loosen masonry surfaces, and increase moisture intrusion.

Industry experts explain that many commercial buildings may appear structurally stable while hidden deterioration continues progressing internally.

Winter contaminants also contribute significantly to exterior deterioration. Snow residue, airborne pollutants, road salts, and de-icing chemicals accumulate on exterior surfaces throughout the season. These materials penetrate porous masonry and concrete while trapping moisture against structural systems.

Without proper maintenance, winter buildup may accelerate erosion, damage protective coatings, increase discoloration, and contribute to higher long-term restoration costs.

Professional pressure washing has become an increasingly important strategy for reducing winter weather damage to commercial buildings after severe seasonal exposure. Pressure washing removes corrosive salt deposits and debris while improving visibility for structural inspections and exterior assessments.

When completed correctly, commercial pressure washing may help reduce moisture retention, improve surface conditions, support masonry longevity, and limit ongoing deterioration caused by winter contaminants.

Exterior restoration specialists also emphasize the importance of early masonry repair following winter weather exposure. Small cracks and weakened joints created during freezing conditions can rapidly worsen once spring rainfall and seasonal humidity increase moisture penetration throughout exterior systems.

Delaying repairs may eventually result in spalling brick, concrete deterioration, water infiltration, structural instability, and expanding restoration expenses.

Commercial building experts further explain that winter weather can affect more than visible façade surfaces. Waterproofing systems, drainage pathways, sealants, protective coatings, and structural load distribution systems may also experience deterioration during prolonged seasonal exposure.

Because multiple systems are involved, maintenance professionals recommend a coordinated approach that combines pressure washing, masonry repair, and preventive inspections rather than isolated cosmetic repairs.

Above The Rest Building Services continues supporting commercial properties throughout New England with professional pressure washing and masonry repair solutions designed to address hidden winter weather damage to commercial buildings.

The company works with office buildings, healthcare facilities, educational campuses, industrial facilities, multifamily properties, and large commercial real estate portfolios using specialized high-access equipment and safety-focused maintenance practices.

As exterior maintenance priorities continue evolving in 2026, industry professionals stress that early intervention remains one of the most effective ways to control future restoration costs and protect commercial buildings from ongoing seasonal deterioration.