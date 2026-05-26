Readybid Launches Intent Intelligence Engine To Anticipate Hotel Sourcing Needs Before Demand

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 25, 2026 12:54 pm - ReadyBid expects intent intelligence to become a key differentiator in corporate travel procurement as enterprises continue investing in predictive capabilities.

San Diego, CA - 25 May 2026:

ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Intent Intelligence Engine, designed to help enterprises anticipate hotel sourcing needs before they are formally requested.

As corporate travel programs evolve, procurement teams are increasingly required to act proactively rather than reactively. Traditional sourcing processes begin once travel demand is confirmed, but by that point, pricing advantages and supplier availability may already be limited.

The new engine introduces a predictive layer that identifies early indicators of travel intent, enabling organizations to initiate sourcing strategies ahead of demand.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said anticipation is becoming a competitive advantage in procurement.

“Organizations that can anticipate demand can secure better outcomes,” Friedmann said.“Intent intelligence allows procurement teams to act before the market reacts.”

Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, the system analyzes a range of signals such as historical travel patterns, booking trends, project activity, seasonal demand shifts, and internal planning data.

These signals are used to generate intent indicators that highlight potential upcoming travel needs across destinations.

Procurement teams can use these insights to initiate hotel RFP events earlier, engage suppliers proactively, and secure more favorable pricing and availability.

ReadyBid's dashboards present intent signals alongside real-time sourcing data, allowing organizations to align proactive strategies with current procurement activity.

For multinational enterprises, this capability improves coordination across regions by providing early visibility into emerging travel demand.

The engine also enhances supplier relationships by enabling more predictable engagement and planning.

Additionally, it supports better budget forecasting by aligning sourcing activity with anticipated demand.

“Timing drives value,” Friedmann added.“When organizations act early, they can achieve better outcomes.”

ReadyBid expects intent intelligence to become a key differentiator in corporate travel procurement as enterprises continue investing in predictive capabilities.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.

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