Fliphtml5 Unveils A Catalogue Maker To Create Interactive Digital Catalogues

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 25, 2026 9:29 pm - FlipHTML5's catalogue maker enables businesses to create digital catalogues using existing files, editable templates, or descriptive prompts.

FlipHTML5 has introduced a catalogue maker ( designed to help businesses produce visually compelling digital catalogues. The platform supports catalogue creation through structured product information, pre-designed layouts, and AI-assisted workflows, streamlining publishing for businesses across industries.

One practical approach centers on converting organized product information into catalogue-ready formats. Through its Excel to catalogue ( functionality, businesses can transform spreadsheets containing product details, pricing, specifications, and images into structured digital catalogues. This process helps reduce repetitive formatting work while turning product inventories into visually organized materials suitable for e-commerce, B2B presentations, and promotional campaigns. The workflow supports teams managing large product collections that require frequent updates or seasonal adjustments.

Another approach relies on pre-designed catalogue templates ( These templates cover various industries and styles, allowing businesses to select a suitable starting point and customize it according to their branding and product requirements. This method supports quicker production timelines while maintaining a consistent professional appearance.

The catalogue maker also features AI-assisted generation. Businesses can input a descriptive prompt about their products or upload a PDF or Word file with editable text. The tool then generates a polished AI catalogue ( layout with suggested arrangements and logical content organization, which can be further refined as needed.

In addition, the catalogue maker offers an intuitive page editor that enables detailed customization. Multimedia elements, including videos, hyperlinks, animations, hotspots, and buttons, can be integrated directly into catalogue pages. This helps brands deliver more immersive product storytelling while supporting customer engagement in digital environments.

FlipHTML5's catalogue maker enables businesses to share catalogues via links, QR codes, website embedding, and social media channels, helping extend the reach of their publications across multiple digital platforms. Built-in analytics provide insights into audience engagement, allowing businesses to understand customer interests and refine future materials.

"Our catalogue maker streamlines the entire process from creation to distribution, giving marketing teams the flexibility to create engaging catalogues that drive results in a competitive market," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Users can also enable an AI chatbot ( to interact with catalogue content, allowing readers to ask questions and receive instant answers."

To learn more about the catalogue maker, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that enables businesses, marketers, educators, and organizations to create interactive publications, including catalogues, brochures, magazines, presentations, and marketing materials. The platform supports multimedia integration, digital sharing, and analytics tools designed to help users enhance audience engagement and content accessibility.