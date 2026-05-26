MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 25, 2026 10:03 pm - Espire Infolabs Announces Strategic Partnership with Unily to Transform the Digital Workplace Experience

LONDON, UK – 26 May, 2026: Espire Infolabs, a global digital transformation and total experience pioneer, today announced a strategic partnership with Unily, the leading AI-native Employee Experience Platform, transforming the way enterprises connect, engage, and empower their workforce.

As enterprises worldwide navigate fragmented employee experiences, disconnected systems, communication overload, and evolving workforce expectations, organizations are increasingly prioritizing intelligent workplaces and total digital experiences that drive collaboration, productivity, and engagement. By combining Unily's AI-native digital workplace platform with Espire's proven expertise in digital transformation, employee experience, enterprise integration, and AI automation, the partnership will enable organizations to create unified, future-ready workplace experiences for both desk-based and frontline employees.

This global collaboration will enable both companies to serve a wider customer audience, bringing together Espire's strong capabilities in digital workplace transformation and enterprise experience solutions with Unily's advanced AI-native intranet and employee experience platform. Together, the companies will empower enterprises with intelligent communication, personalized employee engagement, seamless enterprise integrations, and AI-driven workplace automation.

“We are delighted to partner with Unily to help organizations redefine the modern digital workplace experience. At Espire, enabling connected employee experiences and digital workplaces has always been a strategic focus of our transformation services, helping enterprises improve collaboration, productivity, and engagement across distributed teams. With Unily's AI-native employee experience platform complementing our expertise in digital transformation and enterprise integration, we are now able to further strengthen our capabilities in delivering intelligent, personalized, and future-ready workplace experiences. Together, we will empower enterprises to simplify complexity, unify communication, and build agile, connected workplaces that drive innovation and long-term business resilience.” – stated Gautam Bhasin, CEO, Espire Infolabs

“At Unily, we believe the future of work depends on intelligent employee experiences that use hyper-personalization to drive productivity and seamlessly connect people, knowledge, and enterprise systems. Organizations today require more than a traditional intranet-they need a unified digital workplace that empowers employees to collaborate, communicate, and take action from anywhere. By partnering with Espire, we are combining Unily's AI-native employee experience platform with Espire's strong digital transformation and AI expertise to help enterprises create more connected, productive, and engaging workplaces that deliver measurable business impact.” – stated Lokdeep Singh, CEO, Unily

The joint efforts of Espire Infolabs and Unily will focus on helping enterprises modernize workplace experiences through AI-driven personalization, enterprise-wide integration, employee engagement solutions, and intelligent workplace automation. As organizations continue to accelerate digital workplace transformation initiatives, this partnership will play a key role in shaping the future of employee experience and enterprise collaboration.

About Espire

Espire is a global digital transformation and total experience solutions provider with operations spread across 12 locations covering ANZ, SEA, EMEA, and North America regions. With over two decades of experience, Espire enables enterprises to deliver exceptional Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience (EX), and Business Experience (BX), powered by Multi-Experience (MX) and User Experience (UX).

Espire's Digital Workplace and Employee Experience solutions help organizations create connected, collaborative, and future-ready workplaces by integrating enterprise systems, streamlining communication, and enabling seamless employee engagement across the organization.

About Unily

Unily is the leading AI-native Employee Experience Platform that empowers enterprises to transform communication, collaboration, and productivity across the digital workplace. Built for large global enterprises, Unily combines AI-powered intranet capabilities, employee engagement tools, and seamless enterprise integrations into one unified platform.

Unily's platform enables organizations to connect people, content, and enterprise systems through personalized, intelligent, and secure digital experiences, helping businesses improve engagement, productivity, and organizational agility at scale.