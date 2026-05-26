May Lai Interior Design Co. Ltd. Celebrates 16Th Anniversary, Championing Bespoke Residential Solutions And Long-Term Living Value

HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May Lai Interior Design Co. Ltd. today announced its 16th anniversary, marking a significant milestone for founder May Lai as she continues to advocate for long-term living quality and highly accountable residential design. With over 21 years of industry experience, May Lai is leading her boutique design and build studio in shifting the focus of interior design from mere aesthetic beautification to comprehensive "Living Strategy and Design Intent," specifically tailored for mid-to-high-end clientele.

Thriving in the traditionally male-dominated interior design and construction industry, May Lai brings a uniquely empathetic and highly disciplined approach to her work. Balancing her roles as a business owner, working mother, daughter, and wife, she possesses a deep understanding of the nuanced, practical needs of a modern household. Leveraging her training in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), she excels at bridging communication gaps between clients, design teams, and contractors, transforming diverse stakeholder opinions into clear, bespoke execution plans.

The core of the studio's operational philosophy is a balanced approach of fortitude and finesse. May Lai is known for her strict decisiveness when it comes to structural safety, engineering principles, and core quality. However, she applies extreme patience, accommodation, and gentle guidance when navigating family preferences and daily lifestyle habits.

Rather than focusing solely on surface-level visual appeal, May Lai Interior Design is committed to the long-term performance of a space. The firm actively invests time and resources into the "unseen" foundational work, material selection, and meticulous construction details. This high level of accountability ensures that the home's quality and the client's living experience are secured for a decade or more.

"Interior design is not just about finishing a construction project; it is about taking responsibility for the client's long-term living experience," said the studio's founder, May Lai. "We dive deep into the tedious coordination and complex problem-solving so our clients don't have to. Our goal is to build long-term trust by delivering practical, bespoke solutions that truly resolve everyday living challenges."

Graduating from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) in Vancouver, May Lai's extensive background includes serving as a Design Manager for an international firm, where she oversaw site execution for the Grand Hyatt Macau. Her portfolio spans premium residential show flats and international hotel projects across Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, and Singapore. Showcasing her relentless drive and discipline, May Lai also holds a Personal Training Certificate, maintaining a rigorous fitness routine to support the high-focus, high-pressure demands of her profession.

Looking ahead, the company is laying the groundwork to expand its Design Intent and Living Strategy consulting services across the broader Asian market.

Individuals seeking bespoke interior design consultations, or organizations interested in industry speaking engagements and charitable project collaborations (offering professional expertise), are encouraged to visit the official website at .

About May Lai Interior Design Co. Ltd.

Founded 16 years ago by veteran designer May Lai, May Lai Interior Design Co. Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based boutique interior design and build studio. Specializing in mid-to-high-end residential projects, the firm operates on a philosophy of "Quiet Excellence" and long-term living value. Backed by 21 years of international hospitality and residential experience, the studio provides bespoke, highly accountable interior solutions that prioritize foundational quality, seamless communication, and the practical daily needs of its clients across Hong Kong and overseas.

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May Lai

Founder, May Lai Interior Design Co. Ltd.

Phone: +852 2764 3377

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