'Welcome To The Jungle' Singer Priya Patidar: Being Part Of Huge Project With Akshay Kumar Feels Surreal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Singer Priya Patidar, who has lent her vocal prowess for the title track of the upcoming Bollywood film“Welcome To The Jungle”, says it is a dream come true to be part of such a huge project with an incredible star cast.

For Priya, the song marks the beginning of a dream she has been chasing for nearly two decades.

Talking about finally making her Bollywood playback debut after years of hard work, she said in a statement:“It feels like a dream come true. Being part of such a huge project with an incredible star cast, especially alongside my favourite actor, Akshay Kumar sir, feels surreal.

“This is my first big Bollywood project, and I'm grateful and excited for many more opportunities ahead.”

Recalling her journey and the emotional road that brought her to this point, she shared:“It has been an 18-year journey since I came to Mumbai as a teenager to pursue my dream. There were many ups and downs along the way, but today I value that struggle because it taught me patience, hard work, and resilience.”

“I always believed that this opportunity would come to me, whether sooner or later.”

As for how she got this project, the singer said:“I had previously worked with the composer of the song, Vikram Montrose, on a few tracks. One day, he called me for a recording session, and I didn't even ask whether it was for a film or something else.”

“The moment he played the 'Welcome' title track, I was shocked and excited. At the same time, I knew the song was still at a very initial stage, so I simply recorded my part and left it at that.”

Priya further revealed that she never followed up about the song afterwards because she didn't want to get emotionally attached too soon.

“After that, I never followed up or asked him what was happening with the song because I didn't want to feel heartbroken if things didn't work out. I felt that if it was meant to happen, he would tell me himself."

"Then, a few days ago, he finally called and told me that the song was released in my voice. I was overwhelmed when I heard the news,” said the new singer.

Speaking about recreating such an iconic track and whether she felt pressure because remakes often receive criticism online, Priya says she was only focused on enjoying the moment.

“I had no idea what I was going to record that day. The moment I heard the 'Welcome' title track, I felt excited because I knew how iconic the song is and how incredible the star cast is.

“I grew up watching Welcome, which was released in 2007, and I remember humming its songs as a child. So the entire experience felt nostalgic and surreal. At that moment, I wasn't thinking about remakes, criticism, or trolling. I was simply happy and grateful to be part of something so special.”

“Welcome To The Jungle” stars an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.