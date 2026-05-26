Pathankot Man Fights Back After Robbery, Knocks Down Bike-Borne Thieves With Brick (WATCH)

A shocking street robbery in Pathankot took a dramatic turn after the victim allegedly fought back against two motorcycle-borne robbers who had snatched his mobile phone and cash. The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, has now gone viral on social media. According to police and the victim's statement, the incident happened when the man was returning home from his shop. The two accused allegedly stopped him on the road and robbed him before trying to escape from the area.

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- Living India News (@LiPunjab) May 25, 2026

Robbers allegedly snatched cash and mobile phone

The victim told police that two men arrived on a motorcycle and suddenly blocked his way. The accused allegedly removed the key from his motorcycle to stop him from escaping. He further claimed that the robbers took away his mobile phone and ₹5,000 cash from his pocket before fleeing from the spot, according to a report by India Today.

After the robbery, the victim reportedly started walking towards his aunt's house, which was located nearby.

Victim recognised accused and fought back

According to the victim, the same two men again came near him while he was walking on the road. This time, he recognised the accused and decided to confront them.

The man allegedly picked up a brick lying nearby and threw it from a distance towards the motorcycle. The brick reportedly hit the accused, causing one of them to lose balance and fall off the bike.

Soon after, a physical fight broke out between the victim and the two accused in the middle of the road.

Accused allegedly threatened victim with sharp weapon

During the scuffle, the accused allegedly pulled out a datar, a sharp-edged weapon commonly used in Punjab, and tried to threaten the victim.

The victim again threw a brick at the accused and reportedly injured them. However, despite being hurt, the robbers managed to escape from the spot while threatening the victim with the weapon.

The entire incident was recorded on nearby CCTV cameras. The footage later surfaced online and quickly spread across social media platforms.

Police begin investigation

Police officials said a case has been registered against the two accused based on the victim's complaint. Officers have started an investigation and are trying to identify and arrest the robbers.

Police have assured that the accused will be caught soon. Officials are also examining the CCTV footage to trace the movements of the suspects and gather more evidence in the case.

The viral video has drawn strong reactions online, with many people praising the victim for showing courage during the robbery attempt.