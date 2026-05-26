OVIOS Launches Outdoor Comfort Solution For Memorial Day To Help Summer Gatherings Last Longer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer entertaining season, OVIOS is launching an outdoor comfort solution designed to help families create patio and backyard spaces where guests can relax, connect, and stay longer. Built around comfort, support, and weather-ready performance, the solution reflects a growing shift in outdoor living: furniture must do more than look good - it needs to feel comfortable hours into a gathering.

Memorial Day weekend tends to follow a familiar rhythm. The grill gets going early, someone arrives with a cooler, and music hums in the background while people settle into whatever seat they can find. At the start, everyone is outside-that's the whole point. But a couple of hours in, something shifts. Someone stands up to grab a drink, another follows, and before long, the conversation that began on the patio has quietly moved into the living room.

It happens often enough that most people don't question it. But it's rarely the weather, and it's not the company. More often than not, it comes down to the seating. A lot of outdoor furniture is designed to look good at a glance, but not necessarily to support the way people actually spend a long afternoon-leaning back, settling in, and staying longer than they planned.