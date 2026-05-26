[Latest] Global Bioprocess Automation Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.19 Billion By 2035 At A 14 CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Bioprocess Automation Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Distributed Control Systems, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Process Analytical Technology), By Application (Upstream Processing, Quality Control, Downstream Processing, Data Management, Manufacturing Operations), By End Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Manufacturers, Academic & Research Institutions, CDMOs & CMOs, Contract Testing & Analytical Labs, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Bioprocess Automation Software Market was valued at approximately USD 1.67 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.90 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 6.19 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioprocess Automation Software Market @

Bioprocess Automation Software Market Revenue and Trends

Bioprocess automation software for the biopharma sector is the top-of-the-line, multi-purpose software for monitoring, controlling, integrating, and producing biological manufacturing processes digitally. Mainly, the software serves the biopharmaceutical industry, but it can also be used in the biotechnology field. In fact, such software manages the whole spectrum of the most critical operations - both upstream and downstream, including cell culture, fermentation, purification, and formulation.

The reason why the software can do that is because of real-time data collection, automated process control, and centralized data management. With the help of bioprocess automation software, product quality remains stable, operational efficiency gets better, manual intervention is lessened, and compliance with regulatory standards (like Good Manufacturing Practices-GMP) is assured. In addition, the software monitors advanced analytics, process modeling, and digital connectivity, making the platforms essential for creating large, reliable, and data-driven biomanufacturing environments.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioprocess Automation Software Market Report @

What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the bioprocess automation software market?

The primary factor influencing the market for bioprocess automation software is the shift towards personalized medicine, among several others. The workflows that lead to these medications must be extremely flexible, accurate, and most importantly, data-oriented. Some personalized medicines are cell and gene therapies, as well as patient-specific biologics, which consist of small, highly variable batches generally. This kind of production forbids the use of traditional manual or rigid methods in the production process.

Bioprocess automation software provides the capability to rapidly switch the process, perform real-time monitoring, and have digital workflows that are uniform, thereby assuring the same quality and consistency even with frequent changeovers. However, automation platforms provide support for traceability, electronic batch records, and compliance, all of which are crucial when dealing with individualized treatments. Demand for progressive bioprocess automation software is also rising as healthcare systems slowly embrace precision and personalized therapies.

Additionally, modular and scalable manufacturing methods are the main ones pushing the bioprocess automation software market, as the flexibility for biopharmaceutical production to adapt rapidly to the changing requirements and amounts of products is what these companies want. The modular buildings usually are made of single-use and standardized systems; therefore, they need exceptional automation software that will connect the equipment, supervise the workflows, and maintain the same level of control over the processes in all the modules.

Bioprocess automation software makes it possible to quickly scale up or down operations, to manufacture several products at the same time, and to transfer processes between locations in a quality-preserving way. Besides, scalable software platforms are a tremendous help for the manufacturers in the areas of resource optimization, capital cost reduction, and time-to-market acceleration. The modular and scalable approaches are one reason why advanced bioprocess automation software is heavily relied upon as the industry moves towards flexible, cost-effective, and future-proof production.

(A free sample of the Bioprocess Automation Software report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes tables and figures that have been updated. The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioprocess Automation Software Market Report @

Segment Insight

By End Use

Analysts expect the pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers segment to dominate the market over the projected period. These businesses face pressure to enhance productivity, maintain product quality, and comply with strict regulations, while automation software offers the best solution for efficiently handling complex bioprocessing workflows. By the integration of systems such as MES, LIMS, and PAT, the manufacturers are able to watch the processes as they happen and improve the processes using the data, and all these tasks are performed with the human errors being reduced to a minimum.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioprocess Automation Software Market Report @

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Bioprocess Automation Software market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Bioprocess Automation Software market forward?

What are the Bioprocess Automation Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Bioprocess Automation Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Bioprocess Automation Software market sample report and company profiles?

Buy Now Bioprocess Automation Software Market Report @

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Bioprocess Automation Software Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

Regional Insights

The bioprocess automation software market has been dominated by North America. The robust healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investment, and the presence of top biopharmaceutical companies are the backbone of the regional development. The area has used automation technology because of the established supply networks and the ongoing focus on precision medicine and the production of cell and gene therapies. The demand for bioprocess solutions that are effective, scalable, and compliant will be the key factor in revenue generation in the coming years as the aging population and the incidence of diseases continue to rise.

Besides, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the bioprocess automation software market. The advent of Industry 4.0 is a major factor driving industry growth in the region over the projected period.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioprocess Automation Software Market Report @

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: ...

Browse the full “Bioprocess Automation Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Distributed Control Systems, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Process Analytical Technology), By Application (Upstream Processing, Quality Control, Downstream Processing, Data Management, Manufacturing Operations), By End Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Manufacturers, Academic & Research Institutions, CDMOs & CMOs, Contract Testing & Analytical Labs, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at

Report Scope