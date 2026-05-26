Sylvester Stallone Pens Note For Daughter Scarlet: You, Your Sisters Make Me So Proud Every Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has penned a heartwarming birthday note for his daughter Scarlet, stating that she and her sister make him feel proud every single day.

Sylvester shared two pictures of Scarlet, who has turned 24. The first and second photographs were of the father-daughter duo. One was a throwback from Scarlet's childhood days and the other was a much more recent one. The third was a picture of Scarlet posing with her Jennifer Flavin.

“To our amazing daughter Scarlet, you and your sisters make me so proud every day!” Stallone wrote in Instagram's caption section.

Just a few days ago, Stallone celebrated 29 years of marital bliss with his wife Jennifer Flavin, with whom he's been married since 1997, and wrote a note, where he mentioned that she gives meaning to his life.

Stallone shared a picture featuring him along with his wife. In the photograph, Flavin is seen holding a glass of wine as she sat on Stallone's lap. The two are seen happily posing for the camera.

“Happy anniversary, you give my life meaning!” Stallone wrote as the caption on Instagram.

The 79-year-old actor married Flavin in May 1997. They have three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

On the work front, the actor is working on the much-anticipated project 'Frisco King.'

For the unversed, Tulsa King debuted in 2022. The series stars Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, an American Mafia caporegime who has recently been released from prison in New York and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to build a criminal organization. It is Stallone's first leading role in a scripted television series.

A fourth season and a spin-off series, Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson, have both been ordered.

Stallone, whose career spans more than fifty years, has been feted with a Golden Globe Award as well as nominations for three Academy Awards and two BAFTA Awards. Stallone is one of only two actors in history, alongside Harrison Ford, to have starred in a box-office No. 1 film across six consecutive decades.