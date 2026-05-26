Punjab Local Elections: Polling Begins In Mohali Amid Tight Security

Polling for local elections across several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats commenced on Tuesday, as people arrived at the polling stations with full enthusiasm.

Arrangements and Appeal from Returning Officer

According to Returning Officer, Damandeep Kaur, arrangements have been made in both outside and inside the premises of polling with CCTV cameras installed everywhere as per the directives of State Election Commission and High Court. She also urged voters to cast their vote as soon as possible to maintain crowd management at the polling booths. "We are fully prepared; voting has begun at the polling booths. In accordance with the directives of the State Election Commission and the High Court, additional arrangements have been made, such as CCTV cameras, which you can see both inside and outside the booths. The entire force is deployed, all election parties are in place, and we are fully prepared. The staff in each polling party consists of 4 to 5 members, depending on the number of votes. Regarding the crowd you mentioned, I appeal to everyone: please do not wait for the last hour, and come cast your vote," the Returning Officer said.

'Festival of Democracy': Candidates and Voters React

Meanwhile, an Aam Aadmi Party candidate contesting from Mohali Ward Number 6, Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, termed the elections as "festival of democracy" and urged people to come out and cast their vote. "Look, the biggest festival of democracy is the election, and today is election day. It will decide the future direction and condition of Mohali. This is a very big day for democracy and for all of us, because today we will decide which way Mohali goes and how it develops. How beautiful it will be made will be decided by everyone's vote. Therefore, I request that you must come to vote, because it is an important day that will change the condition and direction of our lives in the future," he told ANI.

Another voter who exercised his democratic right said, "Many people are coming and have cast their votes. Everyone should come and use their democratic rights... People are excited, and they will come."

Another AAP candidate, Sarabjit Samana, expressed confidence in his victory and said, "I appeal to people to cast their votes. I am confident that the people will give us a chance to serve them."

Punjab Elections at a Glance

Polling across eight Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils and 20 Nagar Panchayats is taking place across Punjab, with counting of votes set to take place on May 29. A total of 7555 candidates are in fray across various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, with Aam Aadmi Party fielding 1801 candidates, followed by 1550 candidates from Congress, 1316 candidates from BJP and 1251 candidates contesting from Akali Dal. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)