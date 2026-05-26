Messi Suffers Muscle Fatigue In His Left Hamstring: Inter Miami

MENAFN - IANS) Miami, May 26 (IANS) Inter Miami CF has provided an update for Lionel Messi after the Argentina star suffered an injury scare less than three weeks before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

Messi left the field during Sunday's MLS match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort after taking a free kick. What raised concerns was the fact that Messi did not remain on the bench after being substituted, instead heading straight to the locker room accompanied by members of the medical staff.

After the match, Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos said Messi had felt tired after playing on a "heavy" pitch.

The MLS on Tuesday issued an update saying the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with "muscle fatigue in his left hamstring".

"After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring. The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress," Inter Miami said in a statement.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be staged in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. Argentina enter the global showpiece as defending champions. They'll compete in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria (June 22) and Jordan (June 27).

While Messi hasn't formally declared he'll participate in his record sixth World Cup, he's expected to captain Lionel Scaloni's side this summer alongside Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

Messi led La Albiceleste to the 2022 World Cup title and is approaching 200 caps for his country. He has appeared in a record 26 World Cup matches while producing 13 goals and 8 assits.

Argentina are three-time World Cup champions, and Messi has a program-best 116 goals in 198 caps. He led them to the trophy at Qatar 2022, which ended with an epic penalty-shootout victory over France.

At the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup, the top two teams per group advance to the knockout rounds – as do the top eight third-place finishers.