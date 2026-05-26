Semiconductor Giant ASML To Hire 1,000 Workers In Taiwan This Year

Netherlands-based semiconductor equipment supplier ASML Holding N.V. announced its plans to hire an additional 1,000 employees in Taiwan this year. The company upgraded its recruitment targets significantly to meet the growing demand from its clients, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan. The original strategy for the year underwent a substantial revision to accommodate the rapid market expansion. "ASML had previously planned to recruit 600 this year but that the plan had been adjusted upward," Grace Wang, ASML vice president and ASML Taiwan general manager, told reporters.

Recruitment Focus and Company Growth

The new hiring wave targets specific functional areas within the company to streamline both localized service and global output. This year's recruitment campaign focuses on adding people in the customer support, manufacturing, and supply chain domains to assist ASML clients in meeting their needs as they expand their operations, as well as to help ASML boost its own worldwide production capacity.

ASML's Existing Footprint in Taiwan

Currently, ASML has a workforce of more than 4,500 in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global total, according to Wang. The financial and manufacturing scale of these local operations remains substantial. Wang stated that ASML's Taiwan operations generate about EUR 8.3 billion (USD 9.66 billion) a year, representing about 25.5 per cent of its global total.

Manufacturing and Production

She added that ASML currently operates eight factories around the world, including two in Taiwan: one in Linkou in New Taipei and the other in Tainan, and it is also building a new facility in New Taipei. ASML's Taiwan operations produce components and also assemble the company's advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines for delivery to local clients.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is believed to be one of the largest clients of ASML, using the Dutch company's expensive EUV lithography machines to roll out high-end chips.

Commitment to Sustainability and ESG

Beyond manufacturing, the local unit is tied into the company's broader corporate responsibility initiatives. Wang highlighted the role Taiwan has and will play in helping ASML reach its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. She said ASML achieved greenhouse gas neutrality at its facilities worldwide for scope 1 (own operations) and scope 2 (purchased energy) emissions in 2025, and was using 100 percent renewable energy for its Taiwan operations.

Circular Economy Initiatives

Taiwan has also been involved in the company's push for a circular economy, Wang said. Since 2019, ASML Taiwan has completed the refurbishment of more than 130 pieces of equipment and the repair and reuse of nearly 10,000 parts, she added. This has supported the semiconductor industry's push to increase production capacity while ensuring that resources are used efficiently in a sustainable way, she said. (ANI)

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