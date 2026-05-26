Latest Government Jobs 2026: 31,000+ Vacancies Announced, Apply Before June Deadline

Sarkari Naukri 2026: Over 31,000 government jobs announced across SSC, RRB, UPSC, DRDO and EdCIL. Check eligibility, salary details and application deadlines for top vacancies.

If you're preparing for a government job, the last week of May and the month of June 2026 are super important. Central and state governments have announced major recruitments for 31,221 posts. The best part? There are great opportunities for everyone, whether you've passed 10th, 12th, or have a graduation, engineering, or post-graduate degree. If you're searching for the latest government jobs for 2026, here are the top 5 openings you should know about.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a massive recruitment drive for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026. This recruitment will fill several Group B and Group C posts, including Income Tax Inspector, Auditor, CBI Sub Inspector, and Assistant Section Officer.



Total Vacancies: 12,256 posts

Applications Open: 21 May 2026

Last Date to Apply: 23 June 2026

Eligibility: A graduation degree from a recognised university. Some posts require specific subjects.

Age Limit: 18 to 32 years, with relaxations for reserved categories as per rules.

Salary: ₹25,500 to ₹1,42,400 per month (Level 4 to Level 7 Pay Matrix).

Selection Process: Tier 1 CBT, Tier 2 CBT. Where to Apply: SSC Official Website

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started a major hiring process for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician posts. This is a golden opportunity for anyone looking for a job in the railways.



Vacancies: 11,127 posts for Assistant Loco Pilot and 6,565 for Technician.

Last Date for ALP: 14 June 2026

Technician Applications Start: 30 June 2026

Last Date for Technician: 29 July 2026

Eligibility: 10th pass + ITI, or a Diploma (for some posts).

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years.

Salary: ₹19,900 to ₹35,000+ per month, plus railway allowances.

Selection Process: CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT (for ALP), and Document Verification. Where to Apply: RRB Official Website

The Union Public Service Commission has released a new notification for jobs like Scientist, Engineer, Lecturer, and other technical roles. These positions are in departments like DGCA, IMD, ASI, and the Ministry of Defence.



Total Vacancies: 194

Application Start Date: 23 May 2026

Last Date to Apply: 12 June 2026

Eligibility: BE/B, MSc, Master's Degree, PhD (depending on the post).

Age Limit: 30 to 50 years (varies by post).

Salary: ₹56,100 to ₹2,00,000+ per month.

Selection Process: Shortlisting, Recruitment Test, and Interview. Where to Apply: UPSC Official Website

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced paid internships for students. This is a fantastic chance for engineering and science students to gain experience.



Total Vacancies: 200 posts

Applications Open: 26 May 2026

Last Date to Apply: 5 June 2026

Eligibility: BE/B, MSc, and final year students can apply.

Age Limit: As per the institution's rules.

Stipend/Salary: ₹8,000 to ₹15,000 per month (depending on the institution).

Selection Process: Merit-based shortlisting and an interview. Where to Apply: DRDO Official Website

EdCIL India Limited has announced a major recruitment for posts like Clinical Psychologist, Speech Therapist, and others. This is a great opportunity for those looking for a job in the education and health sectors.



Total Vacancies: 879 posts

Last Date to Apply: 4 June 2026

Eligibility: Graduation/Post-graduation, with a degree or diploma in the relevant field.

Age Limit: Varies according to the post.

Salary: ₹30,000 to ₹75,000+ per month.

Selection Process: Merit, Interview, and Document Verification. Where to Apply: EdCIL Official Website