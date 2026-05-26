Is Ranveer Singh Really Banned From Bollywood? Truth Behind FWICE's Big Action

Ranveer Singh has sparked controversy after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive over his reported exit from Don 3. The move raised questions online about whether he is banned from Bollywood or if it is only an industry-level restriction.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has landed in controversy after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a non-cooperation directive against him over his reported exit from Don 3. The move triggered massive discussion across the film industry and social media, with many fans questioning whether the actor has effectively been banned from working in Bollywood. Reports also claimed that producers are seeking compensation for losses linked to the project's pre-production work.

The FWICE directive is not a legal or government-imposed ban. Instead, it is an industry-level call asking affiliated workers and technicians not to collaborate with the actor on ongoing or upcoming shoots. Since filmmaking relies heavily on coordinated support from multiple departments, such directives can impact productions significantly. Reports further suggested that Ranveer Singh may not be able to shoot or begin new projects in India until the matter involving Don 3 and its producers reaches a resolution.

Amid the growing controversy, Ranveer Singh's spokesperson released a statement addressing the situation. The actor reportedly chose not to respond publicly earlier, believing professional disagreements should be handled privately with maturity and respect. The statement added that Ranveer does not wish to fuel speculation or online narratives surrounding the issue. Instead, the actor remains focused on his future commitments and upcoming work while maintaining silence on the ongoing dispute connected to Don 3.

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