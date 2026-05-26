Political Analyst Says Ukraine Could Become Key Element Of Europe's Security System After War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Political analyst Ihor Reiterovych shared this opinion in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, after the war the European Union may create separate mechanisms to finance the Ukrainian military alongside programs aimed at rebuilding the country.

“After the active phase of hostilities ends, Europe will most likely establish a separate fund to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine in addition to supporting Ukraine's reconstruction,” the expert said.

He also pointed to the trend of a gradual reduction of the US military presence in Europe, which, in his view, creates room for Ukraine to strengthen its role within the continent's security system.

Reiterovych believes Ukraine could become an important deterrent against potential Russian threats, especially for countries on NATO's eastern flank.

“The very existence of a strong Ukrainian army becomes a deterrence factor,” he said while commenting on possible security scenarios for the Baltic states.

The expert stressed that in the event of potential Russian aggression against the Baltic countries, Ukraine's extensive combat experience and already well-developed mechanisms of cooperation with European partners would significantly complicate any offensive scenarios envisioned by the Kremlin.

He also noted that for many European countries, financing the Ukrainian army may be politically more acceptable than increasing their own defense spending and launching large-scale mobilization campaigns.

“For part of European societies, it is easier to pay for a strong Ukrainian army than to explain the need for their own large-scale mobilization,” the political analyst said.

He added that, in the long term, Ukraine could become an integrated element of the European security system through joint exercises, coordination, and defense cooperation with EU and NATO countries.

Public discontent growing in Russia over strikes on Moscow and drone attacks – expert

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Karel Řehka, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, stated during the GLOBSEC conference in Prague that Ukraine should eventually be fully integrated into European and security structures, including NATO.