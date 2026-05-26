Type 004: China's Nuclear Carrier Fast-Forged To Face Down The US
This month, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) released a report showing that China is rapidly constructing its fourth aircraft carrier, the Type 004, at the Dalian Shipyard in northern China, using commercial satellite imagery and open-source intelligence to track the vessel's progress.
The report said prefabricated hull blocks first appeared in early 2025 and, within less than a year, had evolved into a recognizable carrier hull, underscoring the scale and speed of China's shipbuilding industry.
Satellite images from May 2026 showed a hull measuring about 286 meters long and 46 meters wide, larger than China's existing Fujian carrier at a comparable stage, with analysts suggesting the ship could eventually rival or exceed the US Navy's 337-meter Gerald R. Ford-class supercarriers.
The report said evidence strongly indicates the carrier may be nuclear-powered, citing two large compartments believed to house reactor containment systems and earlier findings linking China's 701st Research Institute to a land-based naval reactor prototype. The carrier will likely feature electromagnetic catapults, possibly four instead of three, enabling higher aircraft launch rates and greater blue-water power projection.
The Type 004 marks a major milestone in China's military modernization and ambition to field a nine-carrier fleet by 2035.
The development of the Type 004 may reflect the iterative evolution of China's carrier program – from refurbishing the former Soviet ski-ramp Varyag into the Liaoning, to building the Shandong, an improved copy, then to a conventionally powered catapult design in the Fujian, and now to a nuclear-powered design.
The construction timeline of China's previous carrier, the Fujian, may give clues about the Type 004's timeline. Eric Wertheim notes in a March 2026 Proceedings article that the Fujian was laid down in 2016 and launched in 2022, indicating a six-year build time.
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