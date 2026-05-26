Farmers Committee In TN Seeks Annual Allocation For Canal Desilting To Improve Irrigation

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, May 26 (IANS) The Thirumoorthi Reservoir Project Committee of the Parambikulam Aliyar Irrigation Project (PAP) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide an annual allocation of Rs 10 crore for canal desilting works, stating that the measure is essential to ensure proper water distribution to tail-end agricultural areas in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

The committee has submitted representations to Water Resources Department Minister N. Anand and Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson, highlighting the growing challenges faced by farmers due to the accumulation of silt in irrigation canals and the resulting disruption in water flow.

According to details provided by the committee, the PAP irrigation network serves a vast agricultural region covering nearly 4.25 lakh acres. Of this, around 3.77 lakh acres fall under the Thirumoorthi Dam irrigation system, while approximately 44,000 acres are irrigated through the Aliyar Dam network.

The project remains one of the major irrigation systems supporting agriculture across western Tamil Nadu. The committee stated that irrigation activities in the region are managed through canal networks maintained by the Water Resources Department, with the participation of 134 farmers' associations in the Thirumoorthi basin and another 16 associations in the Aliyar basin.

It pointed out that between 2016 and 2021, the state government had earmarked Rs 10 crore annually for desilting works, helping maintain uninterrupted water flow across the irrigation network. However, no allocations were reportedly made during the 2021-2025 period, resulting in heavy silt accumulation in several canals.

The lack of maintenance, the committee said, significantly affected water distribution, particularly in tail-end regions where farmers often struggle to receive adequate irrigation supply. The committee noted that following representations submitted last year, the previous government sanctioned Rs 10 crore and released the funds, enabling desilting activities to be carried out. It has now requested continuation of the same allocation for the current financial year to prevent a recurrence of irrigation difficulties.

The representation also highlighted limitations in carrying out canal cleaning through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), noting that the scheme allows work on a particular canal only once in three years, making it insufficient for regular maintenance requirements.

In a separate representation addressed to Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, the Water Resources Minister, Finance Minister and senior officials, the committee also sought completion of long-pending projects under the PAP system, including the Anaimalaiyaru and Nallaru projects.