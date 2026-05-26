66 Hard Disks Stolen From Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti's Production House Mumbai Police Arrest One

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) A major data theft case has sent shockwaves through the Mumbai film industry after 66 hard disks containing sensitive film and web series-related data allegedly went missing from the office of filmmaker duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production company, Tiger Baby Digital LLP.

According to the Bandra Police, the missing hard disks reportedly contained crucial digital content related to films, web series, advertisements, raw footage, edited material, post-production backups, and archives of unreleased projects. The estimated value of the missing devices and data is believed to be between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 13 lakh. However, industry insiders fear that the actual losses could run into crores if any unreleased content is leaked online.

The Bandra Police have registered an FIR in connection with the case and arrested one accused, identified as Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan, while another accused, identified as Ritesh, is currently absconding. Police teams are conducting searches to trace the remaining hard disks and uncover the full extent of the theft.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether the stolen data was accessed, copied, sold, or leaked further. Officials suspect that a larger network involved in digital data theft may also be linked to the case.

The matter came to light after employees at the Bandra West office of the production house were unable to locate certain hard disks required for ongoing work on May 21. Following a detailed search of the storage area, staff members reportedly discovered that several hard disks were missing. Instead of the original devices, empty and partially damaged boxes were allegedly found inside the storage cabinets.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry, fire, or any external damage at the office premises, prompting the company to launch an internal inquiry. Based on a complaint filed by the company's Executive Assistant and HR Admin, Mehjabeen Mushtaq Sheikh, the Bandra Police initiated an investigation into the matter.

During interrogation, Shahid, who worked as an office boy and had reportedly been responsible for handling and storing the hard disks for several years, allegedly confessed to stealing multiple hard disks over the past five months.

According to police officials, the accused admitted to selling 24 hard disks to a Borivali-based man named Ritesh for approximately Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each. However, Shahid has allegedly failed to provide a clear explanation regarding the whereabouts of the remaining missing hard disks, raising suspicion that additional individuals may be involved in the operation.

Sources said the stolen hard disks allegedly contained important production material related to several major projects, including raw footage, edit timelines, backup files, and production archives. Some of the projects whose data was reportedly stored on the missing disks include 'Made In Heaven', 'Ghost Stories', 'Nykaa' campaigns, and 'Gandhi Money'.

Investigators are also examining the possibility that unreleased content from these projects may have been compromised or illegally circulated.

Internal checks conducted by the production company reportedly revealed that a total of 119 hard disks were stored at the office, out of which 66 are currently unaccounted for. These were high-capacity storage devices ranging from 16TB to 72TB and were being used to store massive volumes of digital production data connected to films, OTT projects, and commercial shoots.

Police are also examining the possible role of another staff member identified as Kalpesh Pawar. While suspicion has reportedly been raised regarding his possible involvement in the disappearance of some hard disks, investigators clarified that no conclusion has been reached and the probe remains ongoing.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over digital security in the entertainment industry. With the film and OTT sectors now heavily dependent on digital storage systems and cloud-based workflows, any leak of unreleased footage or confidential project files could result in severe financial and reputational damage for production houses.