Heatwave To Continue In Delhi-NCR For Next Three Days Weather Likely To Change From May 29

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The ongoing spell of intense heat and heatwave conditions is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR for the next three days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a 'yellow alert' for the region on May 26 and 27. According to the latest forecast, the maximum temperature may touch 44 degrees Celsius during this period, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to remain cautious, especially during the afternoon hours, when heatwave conditions are expected to peak. Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and stay hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature on May 26 is likely to reach 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle around 30 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist throughout the day. The department has also warned that strong surface winds are likely to blow during the afternoon and evening hours, further intensifying the effect of the hot weather.

Weather conditions on May 27 are expected to remain largely unchanged. The maximum temperature is again likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may rise slightly to 31 degrees Celsius. The IMD has continued its warning for heatwave conditions and strong hot winds on this day as well.

Strong surface winds are expected during the afternoon and evening, increasing the risk of heatstroke and dehydration among people exposed to the harsh weather conditions. With temperatures remaining consistently high, residents are likely to face considerable discomfort while stepping outdoors.

However, the weather is expected to witness a gradual change beginning May 28. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on May 28 is expected to dip slightly to 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may rise to 32 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted the possibility of light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning on that day. Strong gusty winds and stormy conditions with wind speeds ranging between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour may also occur. Warnings for light rain and thunder squalls have been issued for the afternoon and evening hours.

A more noticeable change in weather conditions is likely from May 29 onward. The Meteorological Department has forecast a significant drop in temperatures, with the maximum temperature expected to come down to nearly 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

On May 29, there is also a possibility of light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Strong winds with speeds between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour are expected to prevail across parts of the NCR region. According to weather officials, the rainfall and strong winds are likely to provide much-needed relief to residents from the scorching heat that has gripped the region over the past several days.

The weather is expected to remain relatively pleasant on May 30 and 31 as well. In these two days, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued a“no warning” status for these days, although chances of light rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to continue. Humidity levels during this period are likely to fluctuate between 40 and 70 per cent.

According to weather experts, the anticipated change in weather across Delhi-NCR is mainly due to the influence of a Western Disturbance and shifting atmospheric conditions. Until then, residents have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions against the prevailing heatwave conditions over the next few days.