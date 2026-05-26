Reflects Swiftness, Professionalism, Courage: Rajnath Singh Praises Disaster Response Agencies For Gulmarg Rescue Op

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lauded the coordinated operation carried out to rescue hundreds of tourists who were stranded mid-air following a technical breakdown in the Gulmarg Gondola service in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh praised the swift response of multiple agencies involved in safely evacuating nearly 300 tourists trapped inside suspended cable cars over the mountainous terrain of Gulmarg.

Posting on X, the Defence Minister said,“The successful rescue of more than 300 tourists stranded in cable cars in Gulmarg reflects the swiftness, professionalism, courage, and coordination of our disaster response agencies. A joint rescue team comprising the Indian Army, J&K Police, NDRF, SDRF, and civil administration carried out the challenging operation with efficiency and resolve. The nation acknowledges and applauses the dedication and service of all personnel involved in this rescue operation.”

A scenic cable car ride over the snow-covered peaks of J&K's Gulmarg turned into a terrifying ordeal for tourists after the famed Gulmarg Gondola service suffered a sudden technical breakdown, leaving visitors stranded mid-air for several hours.

Soon after the malfunction was reported, authorities launched a massive multi-agency rescue operation involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), paramilitary personnel and Civil Defence teams.

Rescue teams worked in difficult mountainous conditions to evacuate tourists trapped inside multiple chair cars suspended high above the valley.

Officials said the technical snag occurred around 1 pm and disrupted operations in the first phase of the Gulmarg Gondola service, one of the most popular tourist attractions in north Kashmir.

The first phase of the Gondola connects the Gulmarg bowl to Kangdori, while the second phase extends further up to Apharwat Peak at an altitude of nearly 4,000 metres, offering panoramic views of the Himalayan region.

Authorities later confirmed that all stranded tourists were safely evacuated and that no injuries were reported during the rescue operation.