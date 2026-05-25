Karan Johar Wears Mother's Expensive Diamond Necklace On His 53Rd Birthday, Surprises Farah Khan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan, on account of filmmaker and BFF Karan Johars 53rd birthday, revealed that he had worn his mother, Hiroo Johar's expensive diamond necklace on the special occasion.

She gave fans a glimpse of Karan's trademark wit and luxury-filled style as he celebrated his birthday on the 25th of May.

In a fun banter-filled video with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, Karan revealed that he was wearing his mother Hiroo Johar's expensive diamond necklace, leaving Farah visibly amused and surprised.

In the video shared on social media, Farah was seen teasing Karan about his extravagant jewellery while wishing him on his birthday.

Farah Khan began the conversation saying,“Hi guys, I'm with the birthday boy, fresh from the Met Gala and not of Lokhandwala.”

Karan Johar jokingly replied,“And everyone's aunt, Farah. Thank you for inviting me to your quick one minute show.”

Farah then added,“Yes, happy birthday Karan.”

Karan responded,“Thank you God bless you.”

Pointing at his necklace, Farah said,“And now Karan has started wearing his mother's jewellery. Oh my God, these diamonds.”

Karan then quipped,“It is said that a mother's feet have heaven and her safe has a necklace. And a mother's necklace has victory.”

Farah jokingly asked him,“But I want to ask, are these expensive?”

To this, Karan hilariously replied,“They are as expensive as your wardrobe, Farah.”

In her trademark wit and humour, Farah said,“Oh God, so cheap diamonds. Okay, but happy birthday Karan.”

Karan signed off in his iconic style saying,“Toodles. Bye.”

On account of the ace filmmakers birthday, many Bollywood celebrities had taken to their respective social media accounts to shower him with birthday wishes.

Actress Kajol had shared a candid picture with the filmmaker and wrote,“Happy Happy birthday Karan. Most of the pics we have together are blurry, probably because we both can't stay still long enough.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan too wished her close friend with a monochrome picture and captioned it,“Love you Love you and love you more, today and always Happy birthday my darling @karanjohar.”

Talking about Karan Johar, the filmmaker made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and went on to helm blockbuster films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Student of the Year', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

–IANS

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