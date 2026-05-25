Arjun Kapoor Credits His Furry Friend Rafa For Turning His House Into A Home

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor and an ardent animal lover Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse into the birthday celebration of his pet dog Rafa and said that he has turned his“house into a home.”

Arjun shared a string of images and a video on Instagram featuring his chocolate-hued four-legged friend. The first picture had Arjun leaning down to shake paws with Rafa while holding a birthday cake specially made for the pet. Other pictures featured a close-up image of the custom-made“doggo” cake and a glimpse of Rafa.

“Who knew this tiny guy could take over an entire house and my heart... Janamdin Mubarak, Rafa!” Arjun wrote as the caption.

The 40-year-old actor started his career working as an assistant director and producer. He later made his acting debut in 2012 film Ishaqzaade.

He achieved further successes in the 2014 films, Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021). This success was followed by a series of commercially unsuccessful films.

The 2024 film“Singham Again” by Rohit Shetty was like a whiff of fresh air for Arjun's filmography, as his character Danger Lanka was loved by critics and audiences alike. He also ventured into television with hosting the seventh season of Indian reality TV series Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Arjun was last seen onscreen in the 2025 film“Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” a romantic comedy film written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Recently, Arjun celebrated 14 years in Bollywood as his debut drama "Ishaqzaade".

Dropping a few sketches of his popular scenes from the drama, Arjun claimed that his character Parma still feels like the beginning of his cinematic journey, which he intends to take forward with exciting projects ahead.

Arjun penned on his official Instagram handle, "14 years later, Parma still feels like the beginning of everything. #Ishaqzaade was the start of my journey as an actor, in cinema and with all of you...And it continues (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Helmed and directed by Habib Faisal, "Ishaqzaade" has been backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. "Ishaqzaade" is an official remake of the 2009 Bengali drama "Dujone".

Set against the backdrop of a fictional town of Almor in Uttar Pradesh, the drama shares the journey of Parma Chauhan and Zoya Qureshi, who belong to rival political families. Their passionate romance ultimately shakes the deeply rooted religious divides in society.