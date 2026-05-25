Manish Tewari Slams Centre Over Fuel Price Hike, Cites Mismanagement

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday lambasted the Centre over the increase in fuel prices in the country, accusing the BJP-led government of "gross mismanagement of the economy."

Tewari highlights '3F Crisis'

In a post on X, the Congress MP called out Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the crisis of "fuel, fertiliser and foreign exchange" in the country. Questioning the Centre's economic policies, Tewari said that India's import dependence has increased under the BJP government, citing crude oil imports, fertiliser imports, and rising inflation. "Bhukhe Pet Bhajan Na Hoyi Gopala. The Hon'ble Finance Minister @nsitharaman is correct there is a Crisis of 3F's - Fuel, Fertiliser & Foreign exchange & it is because of gross mismanagement of the economy in the past 12 years. Consider this: A ) Fuel - Petrol is Rs 102.12 per litre because import dependence has increased in 12 years. 88% of Crude oil needs are imported. B) Fertiliser Imports 2025-26 estimated at USD 18 Billion ( No significant domestic capacity accretion in past 12 years). It was USD 6.58 Billion in 2013-14. C) Foreign Exchange- 01 USD is Rs 95.32. It was Rs 58.50 on 16 th May 2014. bhuukhe pett bhjn naa hoii gopaalaa," Tewari wrote in the post.

His remarks come amid surging prices of petrol, diesel and CNG in the country. While petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, and diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre, CNG now costs Rs 83.09 per kg in the national capital after the latest revisions.

However, the Centre maintained that it has forgone nearly Rs 14,000 crore in tax revenue after reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel to shield consumers from rising fuel prices, according to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry. The government had cut central excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on both petrol and diesel on March 27, following a sharp rise in global crude oil prices due to tensions in West Asia.

PM Modi calls for collective effort

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his appeal to help navigate the economic challenges due to the geopolitical tensions in West Asia, calling for people to take collective responsibility for reducing the burden on the nation's resources.

Adressing the gathering in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi noted that India does not remain "untouched" as the world has been going through a turbulent time, with COVID pandemic, economic challenges and the crisis in West Asia. He highlighted the gravity of the West Asia conflict by terming it "one of the major crises of this decade".

Calling for collective efforts to reduce imports, he said, "There is a need for all of us to come together and fulfil our responsibility to reduce the burden on the country's resources. India spends lakhs of crores of rupees in foreign exchange to import many products from abroad. At the same time, the prices of imported goods are soaring, and global supply chains have also been severely disrupted. Just as every drop fills a pot, every small and big effort matters. We must reduce the use of products that come from abroad and avoid unnecessary dependence on imported goods in our daily lives, and also avoid such personal activities that involve spending foreign exchange."

PM Modi stressed that his government is working to ensure minimum disruption to citizens' lives amid global crises. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)