Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, Paytm, Suzlon, RVNL Among Key Shares In Focus On May 26

Indian stock markets are expected to begin Tuesday's session on a cautious note as weak global cues, rising crude oil prices and growing tensions in West Asia kept investors on edge. SGX Nifty was trading over 100 points lower in early trade, hinting at a muted start for benchmark indices. Here are some stocks likely to remain in focus during today's trading session:

Bharat Electronics Limited

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics secured fresh orders worth Rs 608 crore since May 5. The company has been witnessing strong order inflows amid rising focus on domestic defence manufacturing and government spending in the sector.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

RVNL reported a sharp decline in its March quarter earnings. The company's consolidated net profit fell nearly 59% year-on-year to Rs 187.1 crore compared to Rs 455.4 crore in the same period last year

Raymond

Raymond's board approved raising up to Rs 330.88 crore through a preferential issue of warrants to promoter group entity JK Investors (Bombay), a move that will be closely tracked by investors today.

Suzlon Energy

Wind energy player Suzlon Energy posted a 6% drop in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26. The company reported profit of Rs 1,114 crore against Rs 1,182 crore recorded a year ago.

Pine Labs

Fintech firm Pine Labs turned profitable in the fourth quarter after reporting losses in the year-ago period. Strong revenue growth and better operational performance supported the improvement in earnings.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

IRFC signed a major term loan agreement to refinance debt worth Rs 13,527 crore linked to the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, marking a significant infrastructure financing move.

Lemon Tree Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of a new hotel property in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. The upcoming property will be managed through its subsidiary Carnation Hotels.

One97 Communications

Paytm's parent company said its subsidiary Paytm Cloud Technologies will invest €9 million in Paytm Europe Payments S.A. through equity share subscription as part of its international expansion plans.