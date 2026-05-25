James Skinner

Dean Newcastle Business School/Professor of Sport Business, University of Newcastle

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James is the Dean of Newcastle Business School at the University of Newcastle, Australia and a Professor of Sport Business. Between 2014 he established and was the inaugural Director of the Institute for Sport Business at Loughborough University London, prior to this he was a Professor of Sport Business and Head of the Department of Tourism, Sport and Hotel Management at Griffith Business School, Griffith University, Australia.

James is a Visiting Professor at Loughborough University, Beijing Sport University and Ulster University, and a distinguished Visiting Professor at the Russian International Olympic University. He is a Board member and Director of Newcastle University Sport (NuSport) and between 2013-2014 he was a Director and Board Member of Football Queensland. He has been nominated by the Australian Federal government's Minister for Sport on a number of occasions to be Australia's representative on the WADA Education Committee.

He has secured external research funding of over $2,000,000, has over 100 academic publications including 20 books, numerous book chapters, journal articles and industry reports. He has consulted with international governing bodies, professional sporting organisations, major events and government departments and agencies, these include: the International Olympic Committee, Oman National Olympic Committee, WADA, London Sport, Australian Sports Commission, Chelsea FC, and Football Australia.

–present Head of Department, Tourism, Leisure, Hotel and Sport Management, Griffith Business School

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