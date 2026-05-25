UAE Fans Prepare For Fifa World Cup: The TV Screen Sizes Flying Off Shelves

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Demand for large televisions has increased by up to 40 per cent in the UAE ahead of the football World Cup next month.

Top local retailers and e-commerce players say demand is coming from both individual football fans as well as cafes, restaurants and businesses ahead of the global football event.

Recommended For You UAE's Eid Al Adha 2026 prayer timings: What you need to know

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rajat Asthana, CEO of Eros Group, said sales for bigger panels have risen by 10–20 per cent compared to last year as more brands have launched 98-inch-plus sizes in their portfolios.

“Sizes like 75–85 inch, and especially 98 inch, have seen bigger demand than last year for brands like Samsung and TCL. Demand is mainly coming from individuals as consumers upgrade the size, with the price gap between bigger panels and small to mid-size TVs having dropped,” Asthana told Khaleej Times.

The 23rd edition of the Fifa World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across 16 cities – 11 in the US, three in Mexico and two in Canada. The matches will mostly be played after 8pm UAE time.

Jumbo Electronics also confirmed that there has been strong demand for 75-inch to 98-inch screen sizes since the beginning of 2026.

“Consumers today are increasingly prioritising bigger screens and enhanced picture quality for a more immersive home entertainment experience. Across the market, leading brands are introducing newer technologies and premium viewing experiences,” a Jumbo spokesperson said.

115-inch models in demand, too

Vineet Kumar, head of the Visual Display Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said they are seeing a clear and sustained uptick in demand for large-screen TVs across the UAE as the football season approaches.

“Football has a unique way of bringing households together, and consumers increasingly want a viewing experience that matches the energy of the occasion. Screens of 85 inches and above are drawing particular interest, as people look to recreate something closer to a stadium atmosphere in their living rooms. This is a trend we have observed building over several months, and it is accelerating as the tournament draws nearer,” he said.

In terms of size, Kumar sees the strongest momentum in the ultra-large segment, particularly 115-inch and 100-inch models, which deliver a genuinely cinematic experience at home.

“More broadly, industry trends confirm that the 75-inch-and-above category is among the fastest-growing segments in the region, driven by both the demanding football season and the continued shift toward premium home entertainment.”

Samsung's head of the Visual Display Division said there is strong demand from both consumer and business segments, which speaks to how broadly the excitement around football viewing resonates.

“On the consumer side, households are investing in larger, more capable screens to enjoy matches together; it has become a social occasion centred around the TV. On the business side, hospitality venues, sports bars, hotels and entertainment spaces are upgrading their display setups to offer guests the best possible viewing experience.”

The UAE's e-commerce giant Noon also confirmed strong demand for large-screen TVs ahead of the Fifa World Cup, with more customers upgrading their home entertainment setups.“We expect demand to increase further closer to the tournament, although some premium models may see tighter availability due to ongoing global supply constraints,” the spokesperson said.

Noon said the strongest demand right now is for 75-inch TVs and above, which has become one of the fastest-growing segments for brands like Samsung, TCL, Hisense and LG.

Compared to last year, Noon said demand for 75-inch-plus TVs has grown by more than 40 per cent, as customers increasingly look for bigger screens and more immersive viewing experiences ahead of major sporting events.

The e-commerce giant said most of the demand is coming from individual consumers, particularly families and football fans upgrading their home setups for the tournament.“We are also seeing increased activity from cafés, lounges, hospitality venues and newly occupied residential properties preparing for higher demand during the World Cup period.”

Price increase

Noon said large TV prices are being impacted more by global supply shortages and higher manufacturing and freight costs than by demand itself.

UAE retailers confirmed that prices have increased due to higher demand and challenges in the supply chain.

Jumbo said the industry has seen some increase in costs due to global supply and component challenges.

“We expect the market to remain highly competitive, especially with promotional offers and bundled deals expected during the Eid and Fifa World Cup shopping period. Currently, the majority of demand continues to come from individual consumers upgrading their home entertainment setup,” the spokesperson said.

Asthana said there has been a slight increase of around 5–10 per cent in TV prices due to demand and short supply, but it has not significantly impacted the business.

UAE Eid Al Adha 2026 sales: Hypermarkets slash prices by up to 50% and boost stocks Perfumes, biryani, tyres: UAE businesses see surge in orders ahead of Eid Al Adha Ramadan in UAE: Why are UAE shoppers spending more after Iftar?

ALSO READ