'The Family Stone' Sequel Confirmed, To Be Titled 'The Families Stone'

'The Families Stone': Sequel to 'The Family Stone' Confirmed

Hollywood actor Dermot Mulroney has confirmed that a sequel to the 2005 holiday classic 'The Family Stone' is officially in the works, revealing that the upcoming film will reportedly be titled 'The Families Stone', according to People.

Original Cast Expected to Return

Speaking on The Tangle podcast, Mulroney, who portrayed Everett Stone in the original comedy-drama directed by Thomas Bezucha, shared that much of the original cast is expected to return. "I think it's going to be entitled 'The Families Stone'," Mulroney said, adding, "Everyone's up for returning. I can be on record," according to People. The actor specifically mentioned cast members Luke Wilson, Rachel McAdams and Craig T. Nelson as being on board for the sequel.

A 'Bittersweet' Reunion Following Diane Keaton's Passing

The original film also featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Claire Danes, Elizabeth Reaser, Ty Giordano, Brian White, Paul Schneider and the late Diane Keaton. Mulroney revealed that after Keaton's death at the age of 79 in October 2025, Bezucha revisited the story idea. "It was after Diane Keaton's death that Thomas Bezucha re-approached this storyline," he said. "I think he wrote it very quickly. I've read it. It's brilliant, and a lot of the actors have said yes," as per the outlet.

Remembering Keaton, who played Stone family matriarch Sybil Stone, Mulroney said, "She was so impactful on all of our lives in that mother part in that life-altering movie."

Earlier this year, Sarah Jessica Parker expressed excitement about the sequel during an interaction with Variety at the Golden Eve gala, though she admitted the project carries emotional weight following Keaton's passing. "I'm so excited," Parker said, adding that it is "a rather bittersweet quandary given the loss of Diane Keaton," as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Bezucha told CNN in November last year that he had already begun developing the sequel before Keaton's death. Calling her loss "a blow on a tender bruise already," the filmmaker said, "Mentally, I've been spending time in that house where I've been missing her for a while already."

Apart from his recent appearance on Chicago Fire, Mulroney is set to feature in upcoming projects November 1963 and The Hunting Wives, according to People. (ANI)

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