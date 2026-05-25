Adeeb Ahamed Appointed To Washington Post Intelligence Council On AI & Technology

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Washington Post Intelligence, the intelligence and advisory platform of The Washington Post, has named LuLu Financial Holdings managing director Adeeb Ahamed to its Council on AI & Technology.

The council is a global leadership forum focused on advancing policy and industry innovation across artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies and digital transformation.

Ahamed is among the first Middle East-based business leaders to join the council, bringing the perspective of a region that is rapidly emerging as a global centre for AI-driven innovation, digital infrastructure and next-generation financial ecosystems.

His appointment also reflects the growing importance of financial services and cross-border payment infrastructure in global AI conversations, particularly as emerging technologies increasingly shape the future of commerce, compliance, financial accessibility and real-time global connectivity.

Under Ahamed's leadership, LuLu Financial Holdings has grown into one of the region's leading financial services groups, operating across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), the Indian subcontinent, and Asia Pacific, with a strong focus on cross-border payments, fintech innovation, and digital financial inclusion.

“The future of artificial intelligence will be shaped by regions that are able to combine innovation, infrastructure and global connectivity at scale,” Ahamed said in a press statement.

“The GCC and the broader Middle East are increasingly emerging as one of those centres, driven by ambitious technology agendas, forward-looking leadership and rapidly evolving financial ecosystems,” he said.“I look forward to contributing a perspective from a region that sits at the intersection of global commerce, finance and human mobility, where digital infrastructure and financial innovation are evolving at remarkable speed.”

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