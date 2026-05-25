Visit Qatar Wins Gold At New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Visit Qatar has won a Gold Tower Award at the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for its campaign launched in November 2025, showcasing Qatar's packed and diverse calendar of world-class cultural, sporting and entertainment events.

The campaign received recognition in the Tourism category under the Corporate Image Division and was featured in the festival's internationally recognised Winners Gallery.

Set within the arrivals terminal at Hamad International Airport, the campaign brings Qatar's year-round calendar of events to life through cinematic storytelling and appearances by internationally recognised talent, who also amplified the campaign across their own digital channels.

The film captures the anticipation and excitement of arriving in Qatar while highlighting the destination's rich cultural identity, world-class hospitality offering, and diverse tourism experiences and events.

Running from November 2025 to January 2026 across 15 markets, including the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, the campaign was activated through an integrated multi-platform strategy spanning activations, paid social, programmatic advertising, connected TV, and direct media placements.

According to Visit Qatar, the campaign generated more than 3.7bn impressions, over 11.3mn clicks, and 1.1bn video views, in addition to attracting around 2mn landing page visits, significantly surpassing projected targets.

The award reflects Visit Qatar's continued commitment to delivering impactful global campaigns that elevate Qatar's international profile and reinforce its position as a leading tourism destination.

The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards honour excellence in storytelling and creative communications across television, film and branded content, recognising outstanding work by organisations and brands around the world.

Visit Qatar Gold Tower Award