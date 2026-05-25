Royal Air Maroc Confirms Flights To Rio De Janeiro
Royal Air Maroc operated flights to RioGaleão International Airport in Rio de Janeiro until the early 1990s, when the route was discontinued. In 2013, the company resumed operations in Brazil, this time flying from Casablanca to São Paulo, a route that was again suspended in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Flights resumed in 2024 with three weekly frequencies, expanding to four in December 2025.
Royal Air Maroc's regional director for Latin America, Othman Baba, had already told ANBA during the WTM Latin America trade fair in April that the company would expand its operations in Brazil and intended to launch flights to Rio de Janeiro. To do so, however, Royal Air Maroc first needed to increase the number of flights to São Paulo, since the city is the“heart” of its operations in the country, the executive said.
Flights to Brazil are operated with the Boeing 787, one of the most modern aircraft currently in service. The average occupancy rate, the executive said at the time, is 80%, and 90% of passengers are leisure travelers.
Read also:
Royal Air Maroc to add a fifth flight to São Paulo
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Henrique Campos/Hans Lucas via AFP
The post Royal Air Maroc confirms flights to Rio de Janeiro appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment