Royal Air Maroc Confirms Flights To Rio De Janeiro

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Royal Air Maroc confirmed on Sunday night (24) that it will operate flights between Casablanca and Rio de Janeiro starting in 2027. During a press trip to the North African Arab country organized at the airline's invitation, the company also announced it will expand its Casablanca–São Paulo route from four to five weekly flights.

Royal Air Maroc operated flights to RioGaleão International Airport in Rio de Janeiro until the early 1990s, when the route was discontinued. In 2013, the company resumed operations in Brazil, this time flying from Casablanca to São Paulo, a route that was again suspended in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Flights resumed in 2024 with three weekly frequencies, expanding to four in December 2025.

Royal Air Maroc's regional director for Latin America, Othman Baba, had already told ANBA during the WTM Latin America trade fair in April that the company would expand its operations in Brazil and intended to launch flights to Rio de Janeiro. To do so, however, Royal Air Maroc first needed to increase the number of flights to São Paulo, since the city is the“heart” of its operations in the country, the executive said.

Flights to Brazil are operated with the Boeing 787, one of the most modern aircraft currently in service. The average occupancy rate, the executive said at the time, is 80%, and 90% of passengers are leisure travelers.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Henrique Campos/Hans Lucas via AFP

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