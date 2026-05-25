Ukrainian Museums And Cultural Sites Damaged In Massive Russian Attack

MENAFN - USA Art News) Kyiv Museums and Cultural Sites Hit as Russian Strike Damages Chernobyl Museum and NAMU

A weekend barrage on Kyiv left more than civilian infrastructure in its wake. It also struck some of Ukraine's most visible cultural institutions, damaging museum buildings, exhibition spaces, and historic sites across the capital while crews raced to save collections from further loss.

The attack came in the early hours of Sunday, May 24, 2026, when Russia launched 90 missiles and 600 drones against the Kyiv region, according to the BBC. Ukrainian fighters said they intercepted 549 drones and 55 missiles, while 19 additional missiles failed to reach their targets. Four people were killed and about 100 were injured. Russia said the strike was retaliation for an unnamed civilian attack by Ukraine; several outlets linked that claim to Ukraine's strike on Starobilsk last Friday.

The damage to culture was widespread. The 46-year-old Zhytnii Market, recently designated a cultural heritage site by Kyiv officials, suffered shattered windows. Nearby, Hinaus Gallery was also hit, though mosaics of 18th-century Ukrainian philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda unveiled there two days earlier remained intact. Ukrainian House will reopen on Tuesday after its windows and entrance were damaged. The Taras Shevchenko Institute of Literature, Kyiv Small Opera, and the Kyiv Municipal Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre were also affected, prompting the cancellation of a planned performance of Thumbelina.

The most severe blow fell on the Ukrainian National Chernobyl Museum, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said was“effectively destroyed.” The museum's historic building and its approximately 1,350-piece collection sustained significant damage. Crews moved quickly, rescuing about 40 percent of the collection from storage, including a painting by Maria Prymachenko and the Ukrainian flag troops planted at Chernobyl after Russia's short occupation there in 2022. Interior minister Ihor Klymenko said,“Once Russia covered up the truth about Chornobyl; today it strikes the places that preserve it.”

At the National Art Museum of Ukraine, better known as NAMU, the collection of more than 40,000 Ukrainian artworks remained safe. But the museum's 130-year-old building, Kyiv's oldest art museum, sustained critical damage to its windows, skylights, and plaster walls. The institution said it has closed indefinitely while authorities assess the impact. No staff members were harmed.

Tetyana Berezhna, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for humanitarian policy and minister of culture, said the attack was aimed at memory itself. The latest strike makes clear that in Ukraine, cultural preservation is no longer a separate front from the war - it is one of its most exposed targets.